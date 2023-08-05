Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE: Bulldozer Action on 250 Shanties Belonging to Suspects; Minorities Commission Seeks Report

No Friday namaz was held at Gurugram’s Jama Masjid and the smaller mosques saw thin attendance, days after the city witnessed scattered incidents of violence after the communal clash in neighbouring Nuh district.

Police said there was no fresh incident of violence in the city but several Muslim organisations had asked members of the community to offer namaz at home and avoid gathering at designated public places which resulted in thin attendance at the mosques that were open.

“The Jamiat-e-Ulema and other Muslim organisations had called upon people to offer namaz from home,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.