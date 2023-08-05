Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE: Bulldozer Action on 250 Shanties Belonging to Suspects; Minorities Commission Seeks Report

Live now
Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE Updates: Days after communal violence in parts of Haryana, the (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP-led government in the state adopted the bulldozer “justice” system, popularised by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, with authorities bulldozing about 250 shanties “illegal” immigrants, on encroached government land in Nuh’s Tauru town and other neighbouring areas. Home Minister Anil Vij indicated that the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the recent clashes, adding that 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with clashes in Nuh.
No Friday namaz was held at Gurugram’s Jama Masjid and the smaller mosques saw thin attendance, days after the city witnessed scattered incidents of violence after the communal clash in neighbouring Nuh district.
Police said there was no fresh incident of violence in the city but several Muslim organisations had asked members of the community to offer namaz at home and avoid gathering at designated public places which resulted in thin attendance at the mosques that were open.
“The Jamiat-e-Ulema and other Muslim organisations had called upon people to offer namaz from home,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.
An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed.
Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday. READ MORE
A mosque was set on fire and a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another in Haryana’s Nuh district, while two brothers belonging to Muslim community were allegedly beaten up in Gurugram by a group of about 30 people. The mosque incidents, in which nobody was injured, took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday while the Gurugram incident occurred on Wednesday evening, they said. While one of the mosques is located near Vijay Chowk, the other is near a police station. Both mosques suffered some damage, police said.
Authorities in both districts said no fresh cases of violence were reported on Thursday, asserting that the situation is under control. Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, “Light arson has been done in one mosque while short circuit seems to be the reason for the fire in the other. The police took control of the situation and are conducting raids to nab the suspects.” Soon after getting the information, fire brigades were rushed to the two mosques and the blaze was doused, police said.
Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana’s Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, police said on Friday.
The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.
The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.
In a major crackdown, central agencies and ministries have narrowed down on close to 100 social media handles that are highly active and involved in spreading propaganda related to the Nuh violence through their accounts. These handles are using the Haryana unrest to propagate their agenda, which can dent the law and order situation or further disturb peace in Haryana, authorities said.
Some of the handles are on Twitter, while some are on other social media platforms. The Centre has initiated the process of blocking these accounts. A few of them were blocked after a detailed analysis and action will be taken against more soon, a top-level government official aware of the development told News18. READ MORE
There is sufficient evidence to prove that the communal violence in Nuh, which eventually spread to other parts of Haryana, was a well-planned conspiracy to stop the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, sources in the state police told News18.
Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during the religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to neighbouring Gurugram over the past two days. READ MORE
Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said that wherever necessary, bulldozer will be used. “We have act to recover the loss of property from the rioters,” he added. Vij further informed that the government has taken all the CCTV footage and registered FIRs based on it. READ MORE
The Haryana government is now bringing out bulldozers to showcase some ‘tough action’ post the communal riots in Nuh but it has some difficult questions to answer on the apparent complacency showed by it ahead of these riots.
The inputs with the Centre indicate that the state police did not take the impending events of Monday seriously and adequate security preparations were not done despite enough giveaways of the trouble lying ahead. Similar moderate security arrangements as earlier years during the Yatra existed this time too despite grave provocation from both sides on social media. So much so that Nuh’s Superintendent of Police was on leave last Monday and has now been replaced on Friday. READ MORE
After Monu Manesar, another name has cropped up in the Nuh-Gurugram violence case — Bittu Bajrangi, who’s videos went viral just before the VHP procession on July 31.
Bajrangi is the chief of the Faridabad unit of the Gau Rakshak Bajrang Dal. Before the violence broke out in Nuh, the videos of Bajrangi and Manesar went viral on various social media platforms.
Bittu Bajrangi’s cow vigilante video was widely circulated on social media before the Yatra in Nuh. In this video, he is heard saying, “Yeh bolenge ki bataya nahi hai hum sasural aaye aur meeting nahi huve…(they will say we didn’t inform you about our coming)… keep the flower garlands ready, brother-in-law is coming. There are 150 vehicles in total.”
The police has said that they would look into the role of minors in the violence that rocked Haryana’s Nuh and Haryana districts earlier this week
A police officer said that a total of 45 FIRs have been registered so far, while 139 people have been arrested in Nuh. Besides, the Gurugram Police have also registered 25 cases and nabbed 33 people for their alleged involvement in the violence.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also reportedly sought an inquiry into the alleged use of children in stone pelting and other illegal activities in Nuh clashes.
The Congress has dubbed Haryana’s BJP-JJP government as a “failed” and “non-performing” government, saying that the violence and riots in the Nuh and Gurugram are the result of the administrative failure and also demanded strict punishment for the people behind it.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the state, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “What happened in Haryana’s Nuh is very unfortunate. Even in 1947 when the country witnessed partition, then also such thing did not happen here.”
Authorities bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in neighbouring Nuh district, with Home Minister Anil Vij indicating on Friday the demolitions were part of action against those involved in the recent communal clashes. Police said there was no violence in Gurugram, which witnessed stray incidents of clashes earlier this week after riots in Nuh, while Friday namaz was not held at the city's Jama Masjid and the smaller mosques saw thin attendance.
“The Jamiat-e-Ulema and other Muslim organisations had called upon people to offer namaz at home,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya said. The government, meanwhile, transferred Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a detailed report from the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Haryana’s Nuh after violent communal clashes were reported there.
The NCM took suo motu cognizance of the media reports on violent clashes between two communities in Nuh in Haryana on July 31, a statement issued by the commission said. “Accordingly, SP and DM, Nuh, Haryana were asked to send a detailed report by 21.08.2023 vide letter dated 31.07.2023,” the NCM said.
An appeal for maintenance of peace and communal harmony was also issued by NCM. The commission urged all the communities not to fall prey to “mischievous and motivated messages of ill-intentioned persons and maintain peace and communal harmony under all circumstances which is the need of the hour”.
Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been transferred, an official order said on Friday. Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district on Monday. Singla will now be the superintendent of police, Bhiwani.
Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla’s absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.
Another order issued on Friday said Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata. Both Bijarniya, an IPS officer, and Khadgata, an IAS officer, have previously had their stints in Nuh.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said 202 people have been arrested so far and 80 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Nuh. He also said the way bullets were fired from hillocks and stones collected on rooftops of buildings indicates that Nuh violence was pre-planned.
In all, police have so far filed 102 FIRs in the matter. “I want to assure you that anyone involved in the violence won’t be spared,” Vij told reporters in Ambala, adding, the detainees are being questioned.
“It is a big game plan every person had a lathi in his hand. Were these being distributed for free? Someone must have arranged these. Bullets were being fired. From where did weapons come ? We will go to the depth of the matter,” he said.
Vij also said the way bullets were fired from hillocks and stones collected on rooftops of buildings indicates that Nuh violence was pre-planned.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday and later spread to Gurugram and its adjoining areas.
Police is also looking into the role of minors in the violence.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took suo motu cognizance of the media reports on violent clashes between two communities in Nuh and sought a detailed report from the district magistrate and the superintendent of police on the matter.
Further, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been transferred. Singla, who was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district on Monday, will now be the superintendent of police in Bhiwani. Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh.
Another order issued on Friday said Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.
The Congress has dubbed Haryana’s BJP-JJP government as a “failed” and “non-performing” government, saying that the violence and riots in the Nuh and Gurugram are the result of the administrative failure and also demanded strict punishment for the people behind it.
Veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “What happened in Haryana’s Nuh is very unfortunate. Even in 1947 when the country witnessed partition, then also such thing did not happen here.”
