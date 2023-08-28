Nuh Rally LIVE Updates: VHP Plans To Go Ahead With 'Shobha Yatra' Today; Schools, Banks Shut in Haryana Dist

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath & Asmita Ravi Shankar
Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 08:05 IST
Nuh, India
Haryana Nuh Rally LIVE: With Hindu groups planning to go ahead with their “shobha yatra” in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, despite the denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across the communally sensitive district to avoid untoward incidents. As a precautionary measure in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat’s call to resume the rally, the administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks today, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the district.
Key EventsKey Events
Amid the tightened security in Haryana’s Nuh after the VHP’s call for a ‘yatra’, Inspector Kuldeep Singh has said that the situation is peaceful in the district. “Permission has not been granted to conduct ‘Yatra’. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district,” Singh said.
#WATCH | Haryana | Security arrangements made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. Visuals from Nuh.
Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are… pic.twitter.com/BP19MHWeVo
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border show tightened security in Nuh and the nearby areas in view of the ‘yatra’ called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.
#WATCH | Haryana | Security tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'.
Visuals from Nuh-Gurugram border pic.twitter.com/6LotAGHTLE
— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
The district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, and banks for the day to prevent any untoward incident.
The Haryana state government has suspended mobile internet services from August 26 to August 28. The bulk SMS services have also been suspended for the day.
Heavy security has been deployed in the Nih district and other neighbouring areas after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat — despite being denied permission by authorities — called for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday.
Security forces including paramilitary forces have been deployed and the inter-state, and inter-district borders have also been heavily secured. Reportedly, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, barring any outsider from entering Nuh.
All the roads leading to the Malhar temple and all the district entry points have also been closed.
The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Nuh and has appealed to the public to avoid any kind of movement.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no permission has been given to the yatra. He suggested that people visit temples for the ‘jalabhishek’ instead of taking a ‘yatra’.
According to TOI, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration had already denied permission for the yatra taking note of the G20 Sherpa Group, which is scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad is set to hold a second Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday. With the law and order situation ahead of the G20 Summit as well as maintaining order politically due to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in a tight spot.
The VHP’s logic for holding the yatra is that since this is a ‘tirtha yatra’, there is no question of either seeking or being denied permission. READ MORE
Further, paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil while security at inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened to bar outsiders from entering Nuh. Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been placed in the district preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area today.
Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.
On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood on Monday instead of holding any ‘yatra’. Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, he said.