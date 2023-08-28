Nuh Rally LIVE Updates: VHP Plans To Go Ahead With 'Shobha Yatra' Today; Schools, Banks Shut in Haryana Dist

Heavy security has been deployed in the Nih district and other neighbouring areas after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat — despite being denied permission by authorities — called for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday.

Security forces including paramilitary forces have been deployed and the inter-state, and inter-district borders have also been heavily secured. Reportedly, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, barring any outsider from entering Nuh.

All the roads leading to the Malhar temple and all the district entry points have also been closed.