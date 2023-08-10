Nuh Violence: 2 Accused Arrested After Police Encounter; Gun, Motorcycle Seized

Nuh violence accused Munfed and Saikul were on Thursday arrested from Silkho village in Tawdu town of the Haryana district. A police officer said that the arrests were made after an encounter. An illegal country-made ‘katta’ and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

A ‘mahapanchayat’ was organised in Baas village of Hisar district on Wednesday where people from different faiths, farmer outfits and khaps talked about strengthening bonds among communities.

A number of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs took part in the mahapanchayat which was organised under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union. A resolution taken at the meeting stated that people from different religions, including Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, will work to restore peace in the Mewat region.

“The government has been asked to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and arrest the culprits. Immediate action should be taken against those who post provocative speeches and videos on social media to incite riots in the society and arrest them," it stated.

Suresh Koth, one of the organisers and a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, asserted that Haryana’s soil will not be used to divide people on the lines of caste and religion.

He also condemned some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts purportedly writing letters “banning" Muslim traders from the respective villages.

Some speakers at the event from the Muslim community underlined the need to learn from Mahabharata and Ramayana. “We all need to walk together and have love and respect towards each other. There is no scope for hate," one of the speakers at the gathering noted.

(With inputs from PTI)