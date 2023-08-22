Nuh Violence: Accused Arrested After Brief Encounter With Police, Country-made Weapon Recovered

A man, allegedly involved in communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on Monday. The arrested accused, identified as Aamir, is a resident of Didhara village.

Police on Monday received inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru.

Based on the inputs, police launched a search operation in the area. The accused opened fire at the police and received a bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory firing, following which, he was nabbed and placed under arrest.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and five cartridges from Aamir’s possession.

He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, police said, adding that a search operation is underway for other persons involved in the communal violence hiding in the hills

As many as six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.