Nuh Violence Fueled by Social Media, Centre Begins Crackdown on Accounts Spreading Propaganda | Exclusive

In a major crackdown, central agencies and ministries have narrowed down on close to 100 social media handles that are highly active and involved in spreading propaganda related to the Nuh violence through their accounts. These handles are using the Haryana unrest to propagate their agenda, which can dent the law and order situation or further disturb peace in Haryana, authorities said.

Some of the handles are on Twitter, while some are on other social media platforms. The Centre has initiated the process of blocking these accounts. A few of them were blocked after a detailed analysis and action will be taken against more soon, a top-level government official aware of the development told News18.

Sources said close to 100 such handles will be blocked as it has been found that they are instigating public sentiments through audio-video mediums and propagating violence. Their contents have the potential to spread violence and can instigate communities or groups, analysis has found.

According to the sources, a detailed analysis by a central intelligence agency has found that these accounts are provocatory, spreading propaganda, and instigating public sentiments.

Similarly, another department of the Centre has found a bunch of accounts spreading videos to a specific community on social media platforms.

Soon, a list of social media accounts will be sent to the department concerned to initiate the process of blocking them.

Meanwhile, tensions continued to simmer in parts of Haryana with fresh incidents being reported from Manesar and West Gurugram on Wednesday. Millennium City was largely peaceful except for one incident in the western region and two in Manesar.

After reviewing the situation in a few districts, the state government passed an order to suspend internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Palwal districts until August 5. The district administration in Gurugram allowed the opening of schools in the Sohna sub-division.

Violence Triggered & Fueled by Social Media

A government official said that in the analysis report, which has initiated the process of blocking some social media accounts, it has been found that the violence in Nuh was triggered after two different groups posted videos on social media apps and sites.

A few members of the groups were involved in instigating the opposite side and threatening one another. Sources claimed that the report revealed that people were asked to gather on a specific date and time by a group and in reply, another group also posted videos to mobilise people. The report has been prepared based on the information and intelligence gathered by a central agency.