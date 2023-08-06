Nuh Violence: Attack On Cybercrime Station Was To Destroy Evidence, Says Haryana Govt; Internet Ban Extended

The communal clash that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 led to a total of six people being dead, 206 people arrested and over a 100 FIRs being registered. The clash which erupted when a mob tried to stop and attack a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) soon spread out to the neighbouring Gurugram’s Sohna, Manesar, among others.

The Haryana government in a fresh statement has alleged that the attack on a cyber crime police station in Nuh that also took place on July 31 was done with a motive to destroy evidence in a massive fraud that was discovered earlier in the year.

- Attack on Cybercrime Police Station Under Guise of Violence: Haryana Govt

The Haryana government on Saturday said that the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh on July 31 was done with an intent of destroying evidence in a massive fraud that was uncovered earlier this year.

Under the guise of the violence in Nuh in the past few days, an attempt was made to destroy the evidence collected during the raid and the cyber police station was attacked, the government said in a statement.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said. In the biggest-ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police uncovered a cyber fraud worth Rs 100 crore in April.

- Internet and Mobile Services Suspension Extended till Aug 8 in Nuh

The Haryana government in a statement said that the mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh will be suspended till August 8 and till 5 pm on August 7 in Palwal district. The order to extend the suspension was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad.

The two services were suspended after the clash broke out on July 31. The suspension was earlier extended till August 5.

The order stated that the ACS is of the view that there is a potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the district.

- 206 People Arrested, 104 FIRs Registered, Says Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, the number of people arrested has increased to 216, while 80 people placed in preventive detention and 104 FIRs registered so far in connection with the communal violence that broke out during a religious procession in Nuh district by mobs on July 31.

- Bulldozer Action Continues on Day-3 of Demolition Drive

Authorities on Saturday razed several illegal structures in Haryana’s violence-hit Nuh district.

VIDEO | Several illegal constructions were razed to the ground in bulldozer action by the authorities in Haryana’s Nuh amid heavy police deployment earlier today. The action comes days after clashes between two groups in the area that claimed six lives. pic.twitter.com/KGfb0lNIKR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2023

The authorities utilized bulldozers to remove illegal constructions covering an area of 2.6 acres of land surrounding Nalhar Medical College in the state.

Officials have said that some of the structures were owned by those involved in the recent clashes. Apart from the 206 arrests that have been made, additional 80 people have been taken into preventive detention.

New Superintendent of Police P Narender Bijarnia said that rioters will not be spared. “Nuh police took out flag marches at all subdivision levels of the district to ensure peace," he said, adding that anti-riot police have also been deployed in strength.

- Authorities Assure Migrants in Gurugram, Conduct Visits to Slum Areas

In an effort to prevent the exodus of migrant workers from the city, district authorities conducted visits to several slum areas on Saturday. They encouraged the laborers to resume their daily work without any fear. Many daily wage workers had fled the area in fear of being attacked.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the slums near Sector 58 and 70 as part of an ongoing initiative to reassure the public about their safety and maintain law and order.

- Did Not Have Intel of Possible Violence Build-Up, Says Home Minister Vij

Home Minister Anil Vij said that he did not have any information about intelligence inputs on a possible build-up of tension in Haryana’s Nuh. He said that even the ACS and GDP said that they did not have any information.

“Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this,” Vij said on Nuh violence.

Earlier, Vij had said that the way bullets were fired from hillocks and stones were collected on rooftops of buildings indicates that the Nuh violence was pre-planned.

(With inputs from PTI)