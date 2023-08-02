CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police Ups Security in Sensitive Areas Amid Violence in Neighbouring Gurugram
2-MIN READ

Delhi Police Ups Security in Sensitive Areas Amid Violence in Neighbouring Gurugram

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 11:25 IST

New Delhi, India

People block Kasan Road in protest against communal clashes in Nuh. (Photo: PTI)

People block Kasan Road in protest against communal clashes in Nuh. (Photo: PTI)

Some of the areas earmarked for protests include Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Najafgarh, Mukherjee Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, etc

The Delhi Police has increased security in the sensitive areas of the national capital amid the violence in its neighbouring state of Haryana.

A senior police official said that the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents occurring in the neighbouring states and areas that may possibly impact the national capital. Additional forces have been deployed in the places where extra need is felt by police officials.

The Delhi Police is anticipating that the protests will not involve a large number of gatherings and will more of a symbolic gesture, while the Vishva Hindu Parishad group is expecting widespread participation despite it being a working day.

The force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the state as a result of such incidents in neighbourhood areas, a police officer said. Meetings with peace committees are also being held by the police force.

The Bajrang Dal members held a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station after VHP called for a protest against the violence in Nuh.

Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Moti Nagar, Narela, Nangloi, Tilak Nagar, Najafgarh, etc., are some of the areas that have been earmarked for the protests. Of these, some localities are considered ‘hypersensitive’ by officials and are close to the Haryana border.

ALSO READ | Haryana Violence: Delhi Braces for VHP Protests on Wednesday in 23 Localities over Temple Attack

Visibly police postings have been increased in areas with mixed population. The Delhi Police in a tweet said, “Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploy cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch."

Foot patrolling is being done in several areas and barricades are being placed at bordering areas, where regular checking is also taking place.

Although, as night hours are more uncertain, top district officials will have to be present at those times as miscreants can try to disturb the law and order situation.

In a fresh case of communal violence, a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon. the mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted “Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

The Badshahpur market was also shut down. Gurugram police reached the spot after receiving information of the violence, but the rioters managed to flee the scene on their bikes and vehicles. Officials said that some suspects have been detained.

Internet services have been shut down and section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials during a meeting on Tuesday, hinted that protests could turn violent in Haryana and some more incidents are likely to be reported.

So far, five people have been killed in the violence that ensued in Haryana. Four people, including two home guards, died in the Nuh district while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:August 02, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 11:25 IST