Nuh Violence: Internet Ban to Continue After Bulldozer Action, Curfew Relaxation Hours Extended

A group of motorcycle-borne unidentified masked men on Sunday allegedly vandalised several shops and injured a few people at two places in Panipat. The incident surfaced hours after authorities in the Nuh district razed some illegal structures from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession last week.
Meanwhile, a ban on the internet in the Nuh district will continue until normalcy prevails in the region, authorities said on Sunday.
Following the communal clashes in Nuh, authorities initiated a demolition drive on the fourth day of which, Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata said a total of 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed and 57.5 acres of land across 37 sites made encroachment-free.
On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Javed Ahmed on Sunday denied his alleged involvement in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma during the violence in Nuh.
Latest Updates on Nuh Violence
- One extra hour will be added to the partial relaxation of curfew in the Nuh district today, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khagata said on Sunday.
- AAP leader Javed Ahmed further called allegations of his involvement in the murder of Sham a “political propaganda" and an attempt to malign his as well as party’s image.
- Haryana Police has formed four teams to investigate the violence that erupted in the Nuh district last week.
- Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khagata said the ban on internet services in the district shall remain in effect until the situation normalises.
- “Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted, " Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata was quoted by ANI as saying.
- TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the demolition drive in Nuh targeted only a particular community.
- “For the last 2 days, the Nuh District Administration has been demolishing houses and shops belonging to Muslims who they claim are ‘illegal immigrants and Rohingyas encroaching on govt land’," Gokhale said.
- A mahapanchayat of the Hindu community was organised in Tigra village in Gurugram on Sunday in protest against the arrest of four accused in connection with the burning of a mosque in Sector-57 of Gurugram and the killing of its Naib Imam during the peak of violence last week.
- The mahapanchayat gave a seven-day ultimatum to the police for the release of the accused.
- The curfew was relaxed in the district on Sunday enabling people to buy essential goods from 9 am to 12 noon.
- Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP_ procession was attacked by mobs on July 31.