Nuh Violence: Internet Ban to Continue After Bulldozer Action, Curfew Relaxation Hours Extended

A group of motorcycle-borne unidentified masked men on Sunday allegedly vandalised several shops and injured a few people at two places in Panipat. The incident surfaced hours after authorities in the Nuh district razed some illegal structures from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession last week.

Meanwhile, a ban on the internet in the Nuh district will continue until normalcy prevails in the region, authorities said on Sunday.

Following the communal clashes in Nuh, authorities initiated a demolition drive on the fourth day of which, Deputy Commissioner Dhirender Khadgata said a total of 162 illegally built permanent and 591 makeshift structures were razed and 57.5 acres of land across 37 sites made encroachment-free.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Javed Ahmed on Sunday denied his alleged involvement in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma during the violence in Nuh.

Latest Updates on Nuh Violence