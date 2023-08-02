Nuh Violence: Identifying Main Orchestrators And Those Brandishing Weapons, Says Haryana Police

Police in Haryana’s Nuh district are investigating if anti-social elements were being mobilised by someone or were acting at someone’s behest when they resorted to violence and arson during the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s religious procession taken out on Monday. Senior officials said efforts to identify a number of people who were seen brandishing weapons like swords and pistols during the clashes are being made in order to trace the source of such arms.

Superintendent of police (Nuh) Varun Singhla said that the total number of arrested persons went up to 116 on Wednesday with 41 FIRs being registered. “We have also detained more than 90 persons and those who have been arrested their custody has been sought from court. Once granted, we will interrogate them which is expected to reveal information crucial to our investigation," he said.

Some of the key aspects on which the probe is being done, police said, are to identify the orchestrators of the violence, to find out links, if any, between the rioters and some known criminal elements of the Nuh and Mewat region, and to verify the involvement of outsiders in inciting violence in the district.

The SP said that they have also roped in teams of the Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence Units to expedite the investigation into the violence. “The identification of anti-social elements who were possibly involved in this incident is being done. We have identified some of them with the help of videos and photos that our staff had taken and from those that are being circulated on social media," he said.

The police went on to say that they had held a meeting with local peacekeeping bodies to ensure that the procession was completed peacefully. This, however, is indicative of the fact that the police were aware of the procession and yet were outnumbered by the crowd, despite the alerts issued in advance.

Singhal said they are investigating how, despite all arrangements and even after detailed meetings with the peacekeeping committees, the matter flared up, and eventually snowballed into communal riots.

On Wednesday, as tension prevailed in Nuh district and nearby areas for the third consecutive day, the deputy commissioner (district administration) of Nuh, Prashant Panwar, said they are maintaining heavy deployment of security forces.

“At least 14 paramilitary companies are deployed in sensitive areas in addition to force that has been borrowed from other districts of Haryana. At least six IPS officers are ensuring intensified patrolling in affected areas and the DG is being updated regularly," Panwar said.

The officer added that on Wednesday, curfew was lifted for two hours, between 3 pm and 5 pm, for people to buy essentials. “We will review the situation and decide if the curfew is to be lifted. Section 144 prohibitions, however, will remain in force. The decisions on lifting the ban on internet usage will also be decided depending upon how calm the situation remains," he said, adding that a decision on the extension of the closure of schools and colleges will be taken on Friday.