Nuh Violence: Intel Alerts for Delhi, UP Districts Bordering Haryana; Eyes on Social Media, WhatsApp

Central intelligence agencies have hinted at the ripple effects of the Nuh violence in districts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana. Three inputs have been sent in the past 18 hours asking the police of these districts to secure religious places. Agencies have also asked to keep an eye on social media and WhatsApp groups as they can be used to disturb the law and order situation in neighbouring states.

Authorities have been asked to mobilise sufficient troops in sensitive areas, especially in a few districts of Delhi and UP close to Haryana’s borders. It is also suspected by intelligence agencies that violence may spread to other parts of Haryana.

Another alert message says that the security personnel must have anti-rioting gear to control mobs. Religious places have been asked to deliver speeches at the time of prayers to maintain communal harmony.

At least five people have been killed and many others, including several policemen, injured as mobs in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said. Two home guards were killed when a police team was on its way to the area and their vehicle was set on fire. Internet services have been shut down and section 144 has been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram. Tensions bubbled up over the suspected presence of Monu Manesar, a prominent cow vigilante, during the VHP’s Shobha Yatra.

Sources said that additional forces for Haryana are on standby and the Centre is monitoring the situation.

Delhi police’s top brass has asked senior officers to be present round the clock and advised them not to leave their districts at any cost. In case of any information of communal tensions, senior officers must reach the spot personally instead of sending their subordinates.

Similarly, UP police have also beefed up security in areas close to Haryana. Additional troops have been mobilised to handle any untoward situation. Central agencies have given specific inputs for three districts of UP that are sensitive and close to the Haryana borders.

To understand the ground situation, hourly reports have been sought by central agencies from subsidiary intelligence bureaus (SIBs).

A dedicated team is keeping an eye on social media as it was found that the Nuh incident was triggered after people suspected Manesar.’s presence Later, it was found that several posts were created that were inciting in nature.