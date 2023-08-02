Nuh Violence: Protesters Shouted ‘Burn The Policemen Alive’ while Raining Bullets, Say FIRs

The FIRs lodged by the Haryana police regarding the violence in Nuh district point to a “well-planned conspiracy” to attack the cops and speak of threats to “burn policemen alive”, as per the documents. Mobs of hundreds attacked the police with murderous intent at multiple places in Nuh, the FIRs say. Regarding the attack on the cyber cell police station, an FIR says hundreds of people had surrounded it, throwing stones and shouting slogans that “they will burn the policemen alive”. The protesters then broke the main gate and wall of the police station using a bus, climbed on top of the structure, and began to fire at the policemen using illegal weapons, the FIR mentions. It says the policemen first used tear gas but to no avail and then had to fire over 100 rounds of bullets in self-defence.

“The protesters burnt over 15 vehicles inside the police station premises and left only after reinforcements reached, but kept warning to kill the policemen,” says the FIR.

Yet another FIR speaks of 600-700 protesters attacking the police in Nuh during the yatra being taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. It says the protesters fired upon them while shouting religious slogans. This happened at the Nalkeshwar Temple in Nuh’s Nalhad area from where the procession was to start.

Two home guards were killed in the attacks by the protesters who set their vehicle on fire. On Tuesday, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque. The police FIRs make it clear that the protesters were well-armed with guns, lathis, and batons, and targeted the cops.

Section 144 is still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana.

Nuh deputy commissioner Prashant Panwar said that 14 companies of the police force are on the ground to deal with any untoward incidents, while educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

Teams from the cybercrime police stations are also keeping an eye on social media platforms, he added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Nuh violence part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency.