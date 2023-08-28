There has been no major breakthrough in the Nuh riots that broke out on July 31 when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob, triggering communal clashes in which six people were killed.

Sources told CNN-News18 that most of the people involved in rioting are still on the run and it is difficult to assess who instigated the violence during the ‘Shobha Yatra’.

However, initial assessment suggests that the violence was not pre-planned and the situation became violent immediately after initial tension. The announcement by a Maulvi on loudspeaker that the “other community is here to destroy us” and asking Muslims to gather added fuel to fire.

Sources say Intelligence inputs were ignored by the district administration and proper deployment was not ensured despite continuous inputs. Another instigation for the violence was the video message by cow vigilante Monu Manesar who said he would be present at the yatra but later did not join on the advice of the VHP.

The developments come amid the VHP planning to go ahead with yet another ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Monday (August 28) despite denial of permission from the Haryana authorities. On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes.

Security arrangements have been beefed up and educational institutions and banks have been shut as a precautionary measure. The administration has also suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services and imposed prohibitory orders in the district.

Security has also been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by security personnel. Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.

The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday had asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any ‘yatra’. Permission has not been granted for the ‘yatra’, he had also said.

August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan. According to police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

All entry points to Nuh have been sealed and the road leading to the Nalhar temple has also been closed. Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places in the wake of the call for the ‘shobha yatra’.