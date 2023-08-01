Nuh Violence: State Intel to Focus on Increasing Police Patrol, Preventing Fresh Incident, Identifying Rioters

State intelligence agencies in Haryana are working on a three-pronged strategy as communal violence that erupted in neighbouring Nuh district spread to Gurugram and claimed three lives. “We are working on three-fold strategy — increasing police presence, preventing fresh incident and identifying rioters,” state intelligence sources told News18.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

As news of the violence in Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man from Bihar died in the violence.

The situation in Nuh and Sohna continued to be tense but there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.

“The situation is peaceful right now. We have asked for 20 companies (of security forces) from the Centre. It’s under control right now,” an official said.

Central forces, meanwhile, reached the spot and conducted a flag march around 9:30am on Tuesday. Sources said around 45 people have been detained so far.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

आज की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, मैं सभी लोगों से प्रदेश में शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूँ। दोषी लोगों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा, उनके खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 31, 2023

“Today’s incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced that a curfew has been clamped on Nuh district.