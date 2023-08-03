Nuh Violence: Sufficient Evidence to Prove Planned Conspiracy to Stop VHP Procession, Say Police Sources

There is sufficient evidence to prove that the communal violence in Nuh, which eventually spread to other parts of Haryana, was a well-planned conspiracy to stop the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, sources in the state police told News18.

Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during the religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to neighbouring Gurugram over the past two days.

“In the initial investigation, it has come to the light that this attack was done in a calibrated manner with the help of already arranged weapons. We are in the process of scanning social media evidence and we found also that they planned and arranged themselves for a particular cause,” a source said, adding that call data records of suspects were being collected.

“This evidence will clearly indicate well-planned conspiracy. Right now, we can clearly visualise how they attacked cyber police station and started firing from a safe location,” the source added.

According to an FIR registered in Nuh against unknown persons, the mob that attacked the VHP procession also attacked police at Adbar Chowk.

Mamta Singh, ADG Law & Order, Haryana had told News18 on Wednesday that there was no intelligence failure in the state. She added that in Nuh alone, 44 FIRs had been filed and 116 people were arrested under various sections ranging from attempt to murder and obstruction in public duty to loot and several others.

The Haryana government has, meanwhile, decided to immediately shift the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from police complex Bhondsi to Nuh district to meet “imminent operational exigencies" of maintaining law and order and peace and security.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday had sought four additional companies of central forces and said a battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana — 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.