Nuh Violence Updates: Gurugram Schools Shut Today, Many 'Work from Home' Amid Tension

Violence in Haryana’s Nuh Updates: A flag march was conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam’s Badshahpur early on Wednesday as tensions continue in the National Capital Region amid reports of arson in sector 70, where several roadside shops were set on fire by an angry mob.

In Haryana’s neighbouring state of Rajasthan, section 144 was imposed in ten blocks of Alwar district till August 10 after mob vandalised some shops in Bhiwari on Tuesday.

According to a report in Hindustan, a mob ransacked some shops located on Alwar Bypass around 3:00 pm. The people sitting in the shops ran away from the spot after the sudden attack.

The mob reportedly damaged the goods and even broke the tin shed of the shop, following which some miscreants ran inside the Genesis Shopping Mall. Swinging into action, the Rajasthan police surrounded the mall from all sides and detained half a dozen suspected youths.

In view of the situation and to avoid spread of violence from Haryana to Rajasthan, the administration has deployed security personnel in Bhiwari, a town of Rajasthan-Haryana border.

The report stated that vehicles coming from Haryana are being checked and suspicious-looking people are being released only after questioning.

Latest Updates on Haryana Violence:

• According to a report in Times of India, a 48-hour curfew was imposed in Nuh on Monday midnight, while internet and SMS services were suspended to contain any further flareups.

• The report stated that even as the tension spread to Gurugram, no deaths or injuries were reported in the Millennium City in Tuesday’s incidents of vandalism.

• According to the TOI report, the Gurgaon administration has suspended internet services in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi till further orders. It has also issued a directive, asking all schools to remain closed for physical classes till August 2.

• Many office-goers opted to work from home after their workplaces sent out advisories not to travel, the report stated, adding that the Haryana government said it had registered 44 FIRs till Tuesday evening to investigate the communal clashes and police in different districts had arrested 80 people.

• According to the TOI report, most of the FIRs – at least 22, according to senior police officers – were filed in Nuh. Although the government put the number of deaths from the rioting at five, latest reports confirmed four persons — two homeguards, the Gurgaon mosque member and a Panipat resident who possibly participated in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-organised Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was attacked in Nuh — had succumbed to injuries.

• Haryana has also banned sale of loose petrol or diesel. “The District Magistrate of Gurugram, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), and in the interest of public safety and security, hereby order that all fuel stations operating in Gurugram district are strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person (except for emergency purposes) with immediate effect. This order shall be effective within the territorial jurisdiction of Gurugram district and shall remain in force until further notice," an order from Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram stated.

Reason for Nuh Violence: A mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire on Monday. This led to death of two home guards and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured.

The violence soon spread to Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi, prompting the Union Home Ministry to dispatch 15 companies of central forces to Haryana.

According to a report in PTI, as news of the clash in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna pelted stones and set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, belonging to people from that community. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them. A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained sound of gunfire.