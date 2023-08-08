Nuh Violence's Effect on Social Media: Hashtags Reached 3 Billion, Youngsters Most Active Users: Report

Communal violence that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 during a religious procession by a certain group has a massive impact on social media, a detailed analysis by a government agency has revealed.

The top official, quoting the report, which was compiled during the initial 72 hours after the violence took place, told News18 that after it spread to Mewat, Badshahpur and Gurugram, several hashtags — #NuhViolence, #MewatTerrorAttack, #Haryanaviolence – started trending on Twitter with the potential reach of more than 3 billion (300 crore) in the cyberspace with negative sentiments of over 67%.

The analysis also revealed that those in the age group of 25-34 were most active users on Twitter in spreading contents online.

Some anti-national elements were found to be instigating public through audio/video messages on Twitter and other social media platforms, the official said quoting the report.

The report also analysed that most impact feeds were originated from India but among the top 10 tweets, which had the highest engagement till initial 72 hours, the first one was from Canada.

Other countries which had seen high volume of tweets were US, UK, Canada and Pakistan. Though, India shared close to 86% of these hashtags’ impact and origin, other countries shared content ranging from 8% to .3%.

The government official said a detailed report will be prepared in the coming days to understand the impact and conspiracy, if any, in the Nuh incident.

After the analysis, the government asked the concerned social media app to delete some tweets as they were either incorrect or misleading but instigating violence, the report said. Such tweets also included a tweet of a sitting Member of Parliament, a global news media and a few social media influencers promoting content against the two groups.

Apart from this, the government also asked some social media apps and sites to block a few handles who were constantly pushing content, which was fuelling violence.

Another report, which was prepared by a central agency, found that the violence in Nuh was triggered after two different groups posted videos on social media.

A few members of the group were involved in instigating the opposite side and threatening one another. Sources said the report revealed that people were asked to gather on a specific date and time by a group and in reply, another group also posted videos to mobilise people. The report has been prepared based on the information and intelligence gathered by the central agency.