CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsIndian Consulate in San FranciscoSCO SummitUCCBalasore Train Accident
Home » India » Odisha: 2 Minors Die After Mother 'Throws' Them into Well
1-MIN READ

Odisha: 2 Minors Die After Mother 'Throws' Them into Well

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 09:37 IST

Ganjam, India

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday (Representative Image/News18)

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday (Representative Image/News18)

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said

Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to end her life by suicide at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

Rashmita Gouda, 30, and her elder daughter Gunjan (9) were rescued by locals from the well, while 10-month-old Alisha and Asish (5) lost their lives, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday.

Gouda’s husband works as a labourer in Chennai, and was not present at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Gunjan and her mother are undergoing treatment at a community health centre.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Odisha
  2. minor
  3. death
first published:July 04, 2023, 09:37 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 09:37 IST