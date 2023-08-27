Odisha: 5 Arrested For Robbing Police Official Of Rs 2 Crore, Jewellery in Fake CBI Raid

In what can be termed a major breakthrough for the Odisha Police in Bhubneshwar’s Rs 2 crore robbery case, five accused have been arrested along with the proceeds of the crime. The police recovered Rs 1 crore, guns and jewellery.

On August 2, nine accused barged into a police official’s house in Nandanbihar posing as CBI officers. They allegedly tied up the housekeeper and his son and looted the cash and jewellery.

Also Read | Odisha: Tortured by IPS Officer’s Wife, Woman Home Guard Loses Legs in Suicide Attempt, NHRC to Probe

The Odisha police soon launched a probe into the case and it led them to a young man named Badal, who worked as a driver for the police officer. Badal was close to the family and knew that they had saved over Rs 2 crore to buy a house.

The accused then hatched a plan to rob them. In the crime, he was assisted by Sanatan alias Sana, who is a notorious criminal from the Rengali area in the Anugul District.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said that a young man named Badal who works as a driver, at the victim’s house has been arrested. He was close to the victim’s family and often visited their house.

The police have so far recovered Rs 1 crore from the accused but they are still in search of the remaining amount. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter further and find the proceedings.