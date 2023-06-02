Odisha: 5 Coaches of Coromandel Express Derail in Balasore; 50 Injured, Several Feared Dead

At least 50 people were injured and several feared dead after five bogies of Coromandel Express 12841 derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore district, Odisha, according to reports on Friday.

According to initial inputs, five coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express have derailed. “Initial indications suggest a side collision. Rescue teams are en route to the site," according to CNN-News18 reports.

CPRO Southern Railway has confirmed the accident, stating that the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. “Multiple coaches are reported to have derailed," the statement read.

Ten injured passengers have been admitted to Balasore Medical College for treatment. In response to the incident, the medical college and all hospitals in and around Balasore have been placed on high alert. Additionally, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have also been alerted and prepared to provide assistance.

A medical team has been dispatched from Kharagpur and five ambulances have been sent from Bhadrak.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha said they have dispatched 15 ambulances to the scene and patients are being shifted to Soro CHC (Community Health Centre). “We expect some to be referred to higher facilities" for further treatment, it said.

Two fire teams have also been dispatched from Bhadrak district. DGP Fire Services Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi has departed from the headquarters to reach the accident spot.

Special Relief Commissioner Office in a statement said, “An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level."

The State government has issued an emergency contact number: 91 6782262286 for people to obtain information regarding the incident.

Last year, A goods train derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district, resulting in wagons crashing into the waiting passengers, leading to the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring four others.

Station staff had then told PTI news agency that the loco pilot of the empty goods train, which was travelling from Dongoaposi in Jharkhand to Chhatrapur in Odisha, suddenly applied brakes. This sudden braking action caused eight wagons to derail and plough into the passengers on the platform and in the waiting hall.