Odisha Train Accident LIVE: Over 500 Injured, Around 50 Feared Dead As Coromandel Express Derails; PM Assures All Possible Help

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 22:15 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha Train Accident LIVE: At least 500 people were injured and 50 feared dead after five bogies of Coromandel Express 12841 derailed due to a head-on collision with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore district, Odisha on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the train accident “deeply agonizing” and said “NDRF team has already reached Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the tragic deaths of passengers involved in the Coromandel Express train accident in Odisha’s Balasore and urged party workers and leaders to extend support for rescue efforts. “Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts,” he said in a tweet.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Coromandel Express train accident in Odisha. “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured,” she said in a tweet.
According to unofficial sources, the death toll in the Odisha train accident may increase, according to News18 reports. Furthermore, it is reported that over 500 passengers have sustained injuries.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement said he has reviewed the situation about the tragic accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha’s Balasore. “I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning,” he said.
Approximately 50 people are feared dead, and 179 individuals have been injured after several coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district, according to PTI news agency.
Tamil Badu CM MK Stalin ordered Transport Minister to help rescue passengers from the state trapped in accident, instructed formulation of state helpline. “I am shocked to hear about the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha. I called the Odisha CM to inquire about the incident. I am deeply saddened by the details. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I have appointed three I.A.S officers and Transport Minister Sivasankar to rescue the Tamil people involved. We have also ordered the formation of a helpline to assist the Tamil people stuck in the accident,” Stalin said.
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many following the Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district. Large number of buses are being mobilised to shift the injured to hospital, he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the train accident “deeply agonizing”. “The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said in a tweet.
Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari in a tweet said: “Deeply concerned about the Coromandel Express’s collision with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore. I have spoken with the Railway Authorities. They have assured that rescue operations are in full swing & that the Odisha Govt has extended all cooperation required. I am praying to God that the joint efforts made by the Indian Railways & the Odisha Govt provide quick relief to the injured passengers.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”
Due to the derailment of Coromandel Express in Balasore district, Odisha, the SDAH-Puri Duronto train has been cancelled. As an alternative, four through trains originating from NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) and heading towards the east coast will be rerouted via the TATA-JRLI (Tatanagar Junction-Jharsuguda Junction) route.
According to Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, over 60 ambulances have been dispatched following the derailment of Coromandel Express in Odisha’s Balasore district.
West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi engaged in discussions with the Odisha government. A team headed by Minister Manas Bhuniya, accompanied by MP Dola Sen, has departed for Balasore along with ambulances, according to reports. A control room has been established, and a helpline with the number 03322143526 has been initiated.
The South Eastern Railway has Issued Emergency Helpline Numbers:
Howrah Help line Number : 033-26382217
Kharagpur Help line Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339
Balasore Help line Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322
Shalimar Help line Number: 9903370746
Information received from the Board Controller at 18:58 hrs indicates the following:
• The 12841 UP (SHM-MAS COROMONDEL EXP) passed through at 18:51 hrs and the IB (Intermediate Block) passed at 18:54 hrs. Around 19:00 hrs, it got derailed at BNBR station. • Meanwhile, the 12864 DN (SMVB-HWH SUPERFAST EXP) passed SFO (Station From Origin) at 18:49 hrs. The same train arrived at BNBR at 18:55 hrs and also got derailed. • KGP/SPARMV received orders at 19:08 hrs and departed KGP (Kharagpur) at 19:23 hrs. • ART/MFD received orders at the same time and departed KGP at 19:36 hrs. • SPARMV BHC received orders at 19:10 hrs and departed BHC (Bhadrak) at 19:30 hrs. • ARME SCALE-2 BLS was also ordered and left BHC at 20:40 hrs. • KGP CRANE departed at 20:18 hrs. • MFD/BHC departed at 19:36 hrs. • ARME/KUR (Kurduvadi) left at 20:25 hrs. • DEISEL CRANE SPL/KGP left KGP at 20:18 hrs.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik and SRC Satyabrata Sahu to proceed to the scene and assess the situation.
We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The Odisha government has released contact information for the emergency control room, which includes several helpline numbers: 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, and 9332392339.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said she was shocked after the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore. “We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated,” she said in a tweet.
A total of 132 injured individuals have been transferred to Soro CHC (Community Health Centre), Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC (Primary Health Centre) for medical assistance and treatment, reports said.
According to initial inputs, five coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express have derailed. “Initial indications suggest a side collision. Rescue teams are en route to the site,” according to CNN-News18 reports.
CPRO Southern Railway has confirmed the accident, stating that the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. “Multiple coaches are reported to have derailed,” the statement read.
Ten injured passengers have been admitted to Balasore Medical College for treatment. In response to the incident, the medical college and all hospitals in and around Balasore have been placed on high alert. Additionally, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have also been alerted and prepared to provide assistance.
A medical team has been dispatched from Kharagpur and five ambulances have been sent from Bhadrak.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha said they have dispatched 15 ambulances to the scene and patients are being shifted to Soro CHC (Community Health Centre). “We expect some to be referred to higher facilities” for further treatment, it said.
Two fire teams have also been dispatched from Bhadrak district. DGP Fire Services Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi has departed from the headquarters to reach the accident spot.
Special Relief Commissioner Office in a statement said, “An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level.”
The State government has issued an emergency contact number: 91 6782262286 for people to obtain information regarding the incident.
Odisha Revenue Minister Pramila Mallik has been directed to reach the accident spot.
Last year, a goods train derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district, resulting in wagons crashing into the waiting passengers, leading to the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring four others.
Station staff had then told PTI news agency that the loco pilot of the empty goods train, which was travelling from Dongoaposi in Jharkhand to Chhatrapur in Odisha, suddenly applied brakes. This sudden braking action caused eight wagons to derail and plough into the passengers on the platform and in the waiting hall.