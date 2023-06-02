Odisha: 50 Dead, Over 350 Hurt As 3 Trains Collide; PM Assures All Help, Rescue Ops On | Updates

At least 50 people died and over 350 were injured on Friday after following a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district. While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government’s top priority is to save the lives of injured passengers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation over the phone with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and assured all possible help.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, in an interview with CNN-New18, expressed his deep regret over the “unfortunate accident." “We have received reports suggesting that the death toll is approximately 50, while the number of injured individuals exceeds 300," he said.

Here’s All You need to know about the Odisha triple train crash

Three Trains Collide in Balasore: Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed and fell onto adjacent tracks at Bahanaga Baazar in Balasore district. These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, causing its coaches to also capsise. Additionally, a goods train was involved in the accident as the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express collided with its wagons. The incident occurred around 7 pm, according to officials.

50 Dead, Over 350 Injured: Officials have reported that more than 350 individuals have been admitted to various hospitals throughout the district. They further mentioned that all private and government hospitals in nearby districts, including the state capital Bhubaneswar, have been placed on high alert. As of now, 50 bodies have been recovered from under the overturned coaches, according to the officials.

Officials have reported that more than 350 individuals have been admitted to various hospitals throughout the district. They further mentioned that all private and government hospitals in nearby districts, including the state capital Bhubaneswar, have been placed on high alert. As of now, 50 bodies have been recovered from under the overturned coaches, according to the officials. Odisha Hospitals on Alert Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar have been notified to inform all BIju Swatya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) empanelled private hospitals to keep beds ready to receive patients from the accident site, officials said.

Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar have been notified to inform all BIju Swatya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) empanelled private hospitals to keep beds ready to receive patients from the accident site, officials said. 'Saving Lives of Injured Passengers Govt's Top Priority' Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over the train accident near Balasore and stated that the government's top priority is to save the lives of injured passengers. The Chief Minister visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SRC Office) in the evening to assess the situation.

Tomorrow morning, the Chief Minister will visit the accident site personally to review the situation on the ground. Chief Secretary Shri PK Jena has briefed the Chief Minister about the current situation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Patnaik had assigned the Revenue Minister and a team of top officials to oversee and expedite the rescue operations. Notable officials present during the visit included Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Information & PR Secretary Sanjay Singh, and Transport Secretary Usha Padhi.

Railway Minister Rushes to Accident Site: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he was rushing to the accident site. “Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops," he said in a tweet.

The Union Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries.

PM Modi Assures All Possible Assistance Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident, and spoke with Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation. “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he said in a tweet.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said.

NDRF, Ambulances, Rapid Action Force Dispatched: Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, according to official reports.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, according to official reports. Bengal Sends Team, CM Monitors Situation Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials. “We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she tweeted. West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state was sending a team led by minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen to the spot.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin dials Naveen Patnaik: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to his Odisha counterpart following the accident of the Coromandel Express train, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train. The details shared by the latter about the accident are 'worrying' he said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the incident. “I have asked Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and 3 IAS officials to rush to Odisha to rescue the Tamils involved in the accident. Have directed setting up a helpline," he added.

Later, a state government release stated that Stalin offered Patnaik “medical assistance to the injured" and expressed willingness to depute medical teams and provide other aid to Odisha, if required.

Helpline Numbers Issued: According to an official statement released by the South Central Railway, Additional General Manager, South Eastern Railway along with other Principal Head of the Departments already left for the site. The Railways have also opened helpline numbers at various stations:

The following Help Line Numbers have been opened at Stations:-

Howrah: 033-26382217

Kharagpur: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460 & 8340649469

Bhadrak: 7894099579 & 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9676974398

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 06742534027

Khurda Road: 6370108046 and 06742492245

Changes in Train Services

Cancelled:

Train Number 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

Train Number 18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri on 02.06.2023.

Train Number 08012 Puri-Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 02.06.2023.

Diversion of Trains: