Odisha: Amit Shah, Naveen Patnaik Inaugurate 2 Mega National Highway Projects in Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dedicated a mega national highway (NH) project connecting Kamakhyanagar to Duburi during a programme in Bhubaneshwar.

The four-laning of the Kamakhyanagar-Duburi Section of NH-53 was inaugurated by Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneshwar.

The two leaders also laid the foundation stone for widening and strengthening the road from Moter to Banner via Ladugaon in the Kalahandi district.

The 51 km-long Kamakhyanagar-Duburi road will be built at a cost of Rs 761 crore having two major bridges, 10 minor bridges, seven vehicle underpasses, two animal underpasses and a 1.73 km-long bypass.

“Many development projects are underway in Odisha for which Centre has sanctioned giving immense priority to the eastern region of the country. With the completion of the two NH projects, the people of Odisha will be benefited,” said Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha since Friday evening.