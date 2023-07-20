Odisha: Train Narrowly Escapes Accident in Balasore; Station Master, Pointsman Suspended

A station manager and a pointsman of the South Eastern Railways were suspended after an MEMU train narrowly escaped accident near Nilgiri Road station in Odisha’s Balasore, officials said on Thursday.

At the Nilgiri Road station, in Balasore-Bhadrak section, a maintenance block was undertaken on a point from 11:05 am to 12:25 pm on July 18. During this period, train movements were taking place on paper authority, according to an official statement.

The train had entered a loop line track that was undergoing maintenance work. The alert loco pilot of train number 08032 (BHC-BLS MEMU) noticed an error in the track’s endpoint and promptly applied the emergency brake at about 12:07 pm, preventing any mishap. At that time, the train was moving at a very slow speed of approximately 8 kmph.

Sources told CNN-News18 that there was some confusion, possibly related to the locking of the trailing point, which led to the train’s stoppage. The train was then moved in reverse direction towards Balasore and continued its journey afterward.

The point was jointly verified by the loco pilot and station staff, and after verification, the train departed from the station, the statement added. Officials stated that there was no chance of derailment or any other type of accident.

Nilgiri Road station manager Subas Sethy and pointsman Sheikh Mohammad Khalip were suspended by the South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur division on charges of negligence and dereliction of duty.

The incident took place months after 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured when the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district and some of its derailed coaches collided with Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express on June 2.

(With inputs from PTI)