Odisha Cabinet Approves 18 Proposals, Including 'Mo Ghara' Scheme, to Boost Rural Housing

As the BJD completes four years of its fifth term in office, the Odisha Cabinet has given the green light to 18 crucial proposals, including the ‘Mo Ghara’ housing scheme in rural areas of the state.

Chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who marked the fourth year of his fifth term on Monday, the Cabinet approved the launch of the new scheme ‘Mo Ghara,’ which aims to provide financial assistance to fulfil the aspirations of lower and lower-middle-income households in rural Odisha, under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

Under the ‘Mo Ghara’ Yojana in the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, the State Government will extend financial aid to lower and lower-middle-class households in rural areas.

This scheme will encompass families previously excluded from housing programmes due to strict eligibility criteria or inadequate allocation, as well as those who received smaller housing assistance in the past and now wish to upgrade or expand their homes.

Over two years, the government may allocate approximately Rs. 2,150 crores for this scheme, benefiting around 4 lakh beneficiaries (1 lakh from each loan slab). Eligible households include those residing in kutcha (thatched) houses or one-room pucca houses with concrete roofs, with a monthly income below ₹25,000 and previous housing assistance of ₹70,000 or below.

Scheme Features: The scheme is a credit-linked housing programme with capital subsidy fully funded from the State Budget. It aims to support the construction, extension, up-gradation, and completion of houses.

Beneficiaries can avail of housing loans of up to Rs. 3 lahks, repayable over 10 years (excluding a 1-year moratorium period), in easy instalments. They can choose from four loan slabs: Rs. 1 lakh, 1.5 lakh, 2 lakh, and 3 lakh.

Eligibility Criteria:

The family resides in a kutcha house or one pucca room with an RCC roof.

Beneficiaries have either not received any government housing assistance or have received assistance below Rs. 70,000 in the past.

The monthly family income is below Rs. 25,000.

The family does not own a non-commercial motorized four-wheeler for personal use.

The family does not include a regular government/PSU employee or pensioner.

The family owns less than 5 acres of irrigated land or less than 15 acres of non-irrigated land.

According to Chief Secretary P.K. Jena, the scheme will cover families previously left out of existing housing programmes due to strict eligibility criteria or insufficient allocation, as well as those who received housing assistance.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the establishment and incorporation of the “Odisha University of Health Sciences" as an affiliate university. With a sanctioned sum of Rs. 330.17 crores over five years, this university aims to achieve excellence in the field of medical and allied health education and research.

The state Cabinet also cleared two rural drinking water supply projects in the Gajapati district, benefiting over 1.31 lakh residents in 346 villages. Furthermore, six drinking water projects in Balangir district were approved, benefiting more than 1.61 lakh residents in 222 villages.

Another significant decision was the approval of a proposal to implement an institutional development plan with an outlay of Rs. 2,000 crore for the transformation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla. This plan will broaden the horizons and provide impetus to multidisciplinary teaching and research.

It also decided to develop the Konark Temple Complex. The Konark Heritage Area Development Plan (KHADP) under the Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments and Tourist Destination Scheme will transform the physical infrastructure in and around the temple complex and upgrade the visitors’ experience.

A sum of Rs 209.73 crore has been sanctioned for execution of the project which will be completed within 18 months.

The Cabinet decided to launch the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Action Plan” for the provision of amenities and revitalisation of various ancient monuments of the Old Town area in Bhubaneswar. An amount of Rs 156.21 crore has been sanctioned for the execution of the project.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to make the Hindi movie “Zwigato” and the recently released Odia movie “Delivery Boy” tax-free till June 30.