Odisha CM Lays Foundation Stone of Ekamra Project at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 280 crore Ekamra Project at the Lingaraj Temple here, on Wednesday.

For this occasion, a three-day Bhumi Pujan ceremony has been going on at the shrine with June 28 being the final day.

The ceremony, organized by the Lingaraj Temple Trust Board, aims to showcase the cultural heritage of the Ekamra Kshetra.

The ceremony has been marked by yagna and various cultural programmes. Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Basudeva Temple, Mukteswar Temple, Bindu Sagar, and other nearby temples have been illuminated.

CM Patnaik felicitated the shopkeepers and individuals who had given up their land for the beautification and transformation project.

Notably, the State Government in 2019 had launched the ‘Ekamra Prakalp’, also known as Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan.

The project’s objective is to revive the grandeur of the ancient heritage precinct surrounding the Lingaraj Temple, covering an expansive area of 80 acres.

This includes a variety of monuments, sacred tanks, and water bodies.

In the initial stage of implementation, the focus will be on restoring the architectural and archaeological treasures of Ekamra Kshetra.