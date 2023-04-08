Odisha CM Patnaik Holds Discussion in Japan, Promotes State's Tourism, Sport Sectors

Highlighting Odisha’s potential, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hosted a roundtable discussion in Kyoto, with the aim of strengthening the state’s ties with Japan in tourism and sport sectors.

On the tourism side, the chief minister displayed Odisha’s rich Buddhist architecture, especially the heritage sites in Dhauli, Lalitgiri,Ratnagiri, Udayagiri. He also spoke about the various initiatives undertaken by his Government to promote tourism and improve its infrastructure.

For the sports arena, he spoke about hockey, particularly focusing on the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the world’s largest hockey stadium in terms of seating capacity and how it was built in a record 15 months’ time.

He also spoke about the focus of the Government of Odisha on improving sports at the grassroots level.

The discussion was attended by major tour operators and representatives of the hospitality sector and various sports associations and representatives of Japan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Government of Odisha and Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel for the development of a state-of-the-art Gymnastics Centre in Odisha, as well as for collaborating in promoting sports in the state.

The delegation also provided an overview of the investment opportunities available in Odisha for Japanese investors in the tourism and sports sectors.

The representatives from the tourism and hospitality sector expressed their interest in exploring the possibilities of collaboration with Odisha, given the state’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Principal secretary Industries Hemant Sharma made a detailed presentation on the Tourism sector in Odisha and the opportunities with State policy.

Secretary Sports Vineel Krishna also presented on the sports sector related activities and the unique partnership model promoted by the state. The delegates actively participated in the deliberations and showed active interest in partnering with Odisha

Read all the Latest India News here