Odisha Declares Two-Day Holiday in 14 Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall, Flood-like Situation

Depression-induced heavy rainfall across Odisha has resulted in a flood-like situation, disrupting normal life in various parts of the state. Waterlogging and submerged roads have rendered several places inaccessible, while floodwater has entered houses in some regions.

In response to the situation, the State Government declared a two-day holiday for schools in 14 districts, as respective district administrations cited waterlogging and the flood-like situation as reasons for the decision.

One severely affected area is Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district, where numerous low-lying villages are marooned after the release of floodwater from the Harihara Jore dam.

The Telkoi area in Kendujhar district also experienced continuous heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in several parts and submerging the Samakoi river bridge, cutting off ten panchayats from the block office.

Moreover, communication between Telkoi and major areas such as Talcher, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar has been severed due to the relentless deluge.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) held a meeting to review the heavy rainfall situation across various districts, directing concerned Collectors to provide necessary support to affected people.

Adequate precautionary measures are being taken, and field-level functionaries are strategically positioned to handle any potential eventualities.