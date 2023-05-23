Odisha Govt Bans Use, Circulation of Ganja at Shiva Temples Across State

The Odisha Government banned the usage of Ganja in religious places, especially all Shaivite temples across the state in its latest order.

In an order letter dated May 10, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department directed collectors of all the districts to take necessary steps to facilitate the prohibition of ganja use at the temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

“Like the practice of animal sacrifice was banned at Bhagabati Temple in Banapur and it was banned in most of the temples subsequently, the restriction will be imposed on the use of ganja in all Shaivite temples in Odisha,” State Excise Minister Ashwini Patra said.

The order was introduced after a religious preacher Balia Baba, the head of Ananta Balia Trust, on April 13 wrote to the Excise Department of the state to ban the use of ganja at the famous Baba Akhandalmani Shiva temple as it was impugning the spirit of the place.

“Hundreds of devotees from across the state visit the Shiva shrine every day. However, the excessive use of ganja in the name of Lord Shiva is polluting the religious spirit of the place,” the religious leader wrote in the letter.

“Lord Shiva never uses ganja. Over time, many misconceptions about the Hindu religion and its Gods have been circulated. Instead of ganja, many good things can be offered to the Lord,” the letter read urging the Government to restrict people from using ganja in all Shaivite temples in the state.