Odisha: Man Killed For Defending Umpire’s No Ball Decision During Cricket Match

A man was allegedly stabbed for defending an umpire’s “no ball” decision during a cricket match in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday.

The man was a member of the tournament committee, and he defended a decision that resulted in a brawl during an ongoing cricket match at Mahisananda.

After the umpire’s decision of a no ball, several players started arguing with him, leading to a fight. It is then, that the victim intervened to defend the umpire, and was stabbed by a knife by the persons involved.

The man was also hit by a bat before he was stabbed.

Following this, the man sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the SCB Medical hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested one person, while others involved in the act continue to be on the run.

An investigation to ascertain further details is on, while security has been beefed in the area.

The incident has left locals triggered, who are demanding the arrests of the people involved in the act.

