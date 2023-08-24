Odisha: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Moving Bus Catches Fire Due to Tyre Burst | WATCH

A moving bus in Odisha’s Koraput district caught fire on Thursday after the vehicle’s tyres burst. Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A Bus caught fire at Borrigumma, Koraput. Staff from Borrigumma Fire Station promptly rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire completely. Thankfully, no injuries to anyone.#EveryLifePrecious #OdishaFireandEmergencyService@CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/fpqV8PjvvS— OdishaFireandEmergencyServicesHGsCD (@OdishaFS_HGs_CD) August 24, 2023

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. Visuals from the site showed black fumes rising from the burning bus.