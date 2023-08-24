CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Odisha: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Moving Bus Catches Fire Due to Tyre Burst | WATCH

Curated By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 17:57 IST

Koraput, India

Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. (Image: X/@OdishaFS_HGs_CD)

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident

A moving bus in Odisha’s Koraput district caught fire on Thursday after the vehicle’s tyres burst. Passengers aboard the bus travelling from Hyderabad to Sinhapalli managed to escape just in time to avoid injuries. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire brigade reached the Borigumma bus stand where the bus caught on fire and extinguished the flames. Visuals from the site showed black fumes rising from the burning bus.

first published:August 24, 2023, 17:53 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 17:57 IST