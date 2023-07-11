CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » India » Odisha: Passengers Jump in Panic As Smoke Seen in Coach of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Odisha: Passengers Jump in Panic As Smoke Seen in Coach of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:43 IST

Bhuban, India

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings. (Photo: ANI)

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings. (Photo: ANI)

A railway official said a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach that resulted in the smoke due to brake binding

Panic gripped passengers of the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur when they saw smoke coming out of one of the coaches of the train today.

A railway official clarified that the smoke was seen due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings.

Basanta Kumar Satpathy, Railway officer the sack has been removed from the wheel of the train.  “The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:July 11, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 18:43 IST