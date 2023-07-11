Panic gripped passengers of the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur when they saw smoke coming out of one of the coaches of the train today.

A railway official clarified that the smoke was seen due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach.

A video from the train shows passengers jumping out of the train with their belongings.

#WATCH | Smoke witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach“The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a… pic.twitter.com/MUSoIoS1lp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

Basanta Kumar Satpathy, Railway officer the sack has been removed from the wheel of the train. “The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," he said.

(With ANI inputs)