Odisha Police Arrests 7, Including Telangana Cop, for Smuggling Ganja in Malkangiri

The Kalimela police apprehended seven people, including a police constable from Telangana for smuggling Ganja. The suspects were arrested on charges related to their involvement in the smuggling of cannabis in Malkangiri district.

The constable, identified as R Sreeny Naik, was also among those taken into custody during the operation.

Acting on intelligence information, the authorities successfully intercepted the accused near the Kamala Padar area, where they were caught red-handed with a staggering 103 kilograms of ganja.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from the drug haul, law police officials also confiscated crucial evidence from the possession of the arrested individuals. The seized items included two cars, three iPhones, as well as ATM cards, PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards.

Preliminary reports suggest that the illicit consignment was being transported from Malkangiri to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Kalimela police charged the seven individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Subsequently, they were produced before a court to face legal proceedings.