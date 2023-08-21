CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Pangong LakeLadakhGadar 2
Home » India » Odisha Police Arrests 'Mastermind' in Several Cheating, Impersonation Cases
1-MIN READ

Odisha Police Arrests 'Mastermind' in Several Cheating, Impersonation Cases

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Further investigation is underway. (Representative Image: News18)

Further investigation is underway. (Representative Image: News18)

Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behindseveral cases of cheating and impersonation, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhu Charan Pradhan, a resident of Khurda district, they said.

Pradhan and his associates used to allegedly dupe people and extort money, claiming to be RTI activists, the officials said.

Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 08:41 IST