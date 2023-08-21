Odisha Police Arrests 'Mastermind' in Several Cheating, Impersonation Cases

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behindseveral cases of cheating and impersonation, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhu Charan Pradhan, a resident of Khurda district, they said.

Pradhan and his associates used to allegedly dupe people and extort money, claiming to be RTI activists, the officials said.

Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.