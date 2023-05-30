Odisha Shocker: Man Attempts To Kill Infant Daughter By Injecting Poison; Detained

In a shocking incident, a man was detained by police in Odisha’s Balasore district after he allegedly tried to kill his infant daughter by administering an injection filled with poison to her.

The inhuman act of gender discrimination took place on Monday, when the accused, Chandan Mahana, came to Singhiri village under Nilagiri police limits, at his wife Tanmayi’s parental house, where she was staying after her delivery.

The accused injected a poisonous substance into his daughter when his wife was taking a bath, said Tanmayi’s father Bhagirathi Singh.

A year after their marriage, Chandan Mahana and Tanmayi were blessed with a baby girl 20 days back.

As per Tanmayi’s father, Chandan was not happy that he had become the father of a daughter and expressed his displeasure openly.

“While Chandan was sitting with the infant, Tanmayee went to take a bath. Meanwhile, the baby started crying and Tanmayee rushed to her. She found a syringe and a bottle of poison lying below the bed," Singh said.

“Suspecting that he might have administered the poison to the baby, we questioned him. But he denied having done anything like that," he added.

Later, when the villagers gheraoed him and told him to tell the truth, Chandan admitted to having administered the poison injection, said Bhagirathi.

The villagers rushed the infant to the Balasore district headquarters hospital, while police detained Chandan for further investigation.