Balasore Train Tragedy: Odisha CM Patnaik Presents Suraj Awards on World Organ Donation Day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the Suraj Awards, to the family members of the recipients on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, and felicitated the volunteers, institutions and response forces for their support during Bahanaga train tragedy.

The family members of Suraj Award winners received Rs 5 lakh each.

Speaking at the ceremony, Patnaik said that the values and compassion shown after the Bahanaga incident has re-established trust in the conscience of our society, adding that such things can strike anytime and anywhere.

“We need to enhance the capacities of our response teams and community volunteers to respond to such unpredictable disasters in a better manner," he added.

Patnaik highlighted the role played by all volunteer teams during and after the tragedy.

The CM also offered condolences to the people who lost their lives in the accident and described it as a tragedy that shook the nation with numerous deaths, severe injuries, immense pain and unimaginable sufferings.

Apart from this, he thanked family members of the recipients of Suraj Award including Late Master Sudhanshu Sekhar Lenka of Jagatsinghpur district, Late Tanuja Kar of Cuttack district, and Late Prasenjit Mohanty of Bhubaneswar received the Suraj Award.

“Their vital organs were to save precious human lives," he said.