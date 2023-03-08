Odisha: Suspected Spy Pigeon Fitted With Camera Caught by Paradip Police

A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a camera and a chip has been caught by Odisha’s Paradip Marine Police. As per information, some fishermen of a trawler, named Sarathi, captured the bird near Konark area in Puri district on March 6 and handed it over to the Paradip Marine Police on Wednesday. The bird was found perched on the trawler.

According to the fishermen, something was written on the wings of the pigeon in a foreign language.

Paradip Additional SP Nimain Sethi said, “The fishermen of Sarathi trawler captured a suspected pigeon on March 6. They marked a tiny camera and a chip on the leg of the pigeon. Further probe is underway.”

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI that they would seek the help of forensics to examine the devices fitted on the pigeon. “Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip,” the SP said.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast from Konark around 10 days back. The fishermen also fed the pigeon broken rice for the past several days.

(With PTI inputs)

