Odisha Three-train Crash: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Says Those Guilty Will Be Punished Stringently

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Odisha train tragedy site in Balasore to take stock of the situation and also met with injured passengers.

Expressing condolences to bereaved families, the Prime Minister said a probe has been ordered and those who would be found guilty will not be spared.

The PM flew to Balasore after holding a meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the situation after the deadly train crash on Friday evening in which 288 people died and over 800 suffered injuries.

“People who have lost their lives. This is a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. The government stands with families who have lost their loved ones in the accident. This is a very serious incident for the government. Instructions have been given for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently and will not be spared,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Odisha government and officials who helped people with whatever resources they had at their disposal.

“I also thank local people who worked throughout the night whether it is blood donation or help in the rescue operation. We could speed up rescue operations with their help. The railway has put in all its resources into rescue and relief operations and is also working towards track restoration.

In this hour of grief, I visited the accident site and met the injured victims at the hospital. I don’t have words to express pain. God may bless us so we come out of this grief," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a meeting to review rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected in the train mishap.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on ‘Whole of Government’ approach to mitigate this monumental tragedy.

The PM also spoke to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from the site and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. He also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and those affected keep getting assistance they require.