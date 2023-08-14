Odisha to Get Second Vande Bharat Train Soon, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes was inaugurated by Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw at a special function in Bhubaneswar Railway station on Monday.

The inauguration function also saw the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena among other dignitaries.

The Tejas Rakes has ultra-modern facilities and enhanced comfort to ensure a better travel experience for passengers. It has new features such as automatic entrance doors as well as passenger announcement and information system. It is also equipped with a smoke detection and fire suppression system. Additionally, every coach has six CCTV cameras, LED lights and 24 hours live-recording system.

The train can run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. During the journey between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi, the train will have total 13 stoppages including Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore in the state of Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Vaishnaw announced that the second Vande Bharat Express will be out soon in Odisha and is scheduled to run from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar. He added that the route chart for the second Vande Bharat has also been finalised and it will cover Rourkela, Sundargarh, Talcher and Angul.

Vaishnaw said that prior to 2014, about 53 kms of railway tracks were laid annually but now it has increased to 459 kms. He also said that earlier Odisha got Rs 700 crores as railway grant which has now been increased to Rs 10,000 crores.