Odisha: Tortured by IPS Officer's Wife, Woman Home Guard Loses Legs in Suicide Attempt

In a major development, Angul DIG Brijesh Ray has been transferred to the Police headquarters at Cuttack in connection with the suicide attempt case of a woman home guard.

On August 4, a woman home guard deployed at DIG Angul allegedly attempted suicide after she was unable to tolerate alleged abuse and torture by the official’s wife.

In the attempt, the victim lost both her legs under the wheels of a running train after allegedly being tortured by a DIG-rank officer’s wife, at whose residence she was working. The victim was later admitted to a private hospital in critical condition in Cuttack.

In a written complaint to Odisha’s home guard DG Sudhanshu Sarangi, the victim accused the senior IPS officer’s wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly. She also allegedly threatened her regularly to take away her job.

The victim also added that the fear of torture and job loss made her take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, DIG Reddy at whose residence the victim was deployed, said the woman went to her sister’s house on the day of the suicide attempt.

“The lady home guard was deployed as domestic help. She was asked to do duty in the Reserve Police Force. On the day of the suicide attempt, she had gone to her sister as her son had died. we are taking all the steps for her treatment," DIG Reddy said.

“She was deployed at DIG’s residence as domestic help. She has been torturing her for minor mistakes," said one of the victim’s relatives.

On the other hand, the political scene in Odisha is already heating up over the case as both Congress and BJP demand justice for the victim and call for a thorough probe into the incident.