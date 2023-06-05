Odisha: Tracks Restored, Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Passes Train Crash Site | Watch

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express became the first high-speed passenger train to cross Balasore on restored tracks on Monday following the horrifying tragic train accident on June 2 that claimed the lives of 275 people. Indian Railways restored train operations on the affected tracks within 51 hours following the accident.

#WATCH | Howrah - Puri Vande Bharat Express crosses from Odisha’s Balasore where the deadly #TrainAccident took place on June 2.Indian Railways resumed train movement on the affected tracks within 51 hours of the accident. pic.twitter.com/myosAUgC4H — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

The Vande Bharat Express successfully crossed the Bahanaga Bazar Station at around 9:30 am, officials confirmed adding that the tracks are now deemed safe for train operations in both the up and down lines.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present at the accident site and waved to the train drivers as the semi-high-speed train passed through, they said.

Early on Monday, two other passenger trains, namely the Howrah-Puri Express and the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express, successfully traversed the up and down lines, respectively.

The restoration work of both the up line and down line tracks was completed on Sunday night, Vaishnaw said.

Up-line train movement also started. pic.twitter.com/JQnd7yUuEB— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section. pic.twitter.com/cXy3jUOJQ2— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

Commissioner of Railway Safety (SE Circle), Shailesh Kumar Pathak, initiated the inquiry into the accident and visited the accident site at Bahanaga Station Bazar Station.

Pathak inspected the control room and signal room and spoke to the station manager. He also examined the interlinking system, which allegedly resulted in the Coromandel Express mistakenly entering the loop line, ultimately leading to the catastrophic crash on June 2.

“We have just started the inquiry. It will take time. The exact cause of the accident will be ascertained after the inquiry is over," Pathak told reporters at the accident site.

At approximately 10:40 pm on Sunday night, a coal-laden goods train destined for Rourkela Steel Plant from Vizag port traveled along the track. The goods train operated on the same track.

Currently, trains are cautiously passing through the accident site at a reduced speed.

On June 2 at 7 pm, the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in the derailment of a majority of its coaches. During the same timeframe, a few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which was passing by, were overturned by the impact.

Investigators are currently examining various potential factors, including human error, signal failure, and other possible causes, in order to determine the circumstances leading to the three-train crash.

(With PTI inputs)