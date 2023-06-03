Odisha Train Accident: CM Naveen Patnaik Declares State Mourning for a Day

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state mourning for a day on June 3rd in view of Friday’s tragic rail accident in Balasore.

At least 207 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in the state, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Important Announcement:In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State. #Odisha #Trainaccident — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) June 2, 2023

Citing the latest report from Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the death toll now stands at 207.

“Death toll in the train accident increasing. Latest report from @SRC_Odisha from the accident site puts the figure at 207. No of Injured has been about 900,” Jena tweeted.

The accident happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. ”These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added. Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told.

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted as he announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2023

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the root cause of the triple train accident in Odisha, ANI reported.

In the aftermath of the Coromandel Express Derailment, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of understanding why the incident happened.

I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI, on Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/VqKJenCbjp — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Expressing shock over the Odisha train derailment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said he has instructed the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident.

“@AIIMSBhubaneswr along with arrangements for emergency, ICU and OT beds, all doctors, nurses and staff have been instructed to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident," he tweeted.

