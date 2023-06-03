CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur ViolenceDelhi MurderMrs Chatterjee vs Norway 2.0Wrestlers' ProtestAmit Shah on Manipur Violence
Home » India » Odisha Train Accident: CM Naveen Patnaik Declares State Mourning for a Day
2-MIN READ

Odisha Train Accident: CM Naveen Patnaik Declares State Mourning for a Day

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 05:34 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district. (Image: PTI)

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train, in Balasore district. (Image: PTI)

At least 207 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in the state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state mourning for a day on June 3rd in view of Friday’s tragic rail accident in Balasore.

At least 207 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in the state, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Citing the latest report from Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the death toll now stands at 207.

“Death toll in the train accident increasing. Latest report from @SRC_Odisha from the accident site puts the figure at 207. No of Injured has been about 900,” Jena tweeted.

The accident happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Read MoreOdisha: At Least 207 Dead, 900 Injured As 3 Trains Collide; PM Assures All Help

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said. ”These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added. Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told.

On Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he tweeted as he announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the root cause of the triple train accident in Odisha, ANI reported.

In the aftermath of the Coromandel Express Derailment, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of understanding why the incident happened.

Expressing shock over the Odisha train derailment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said he has instructed the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident.

“@AIIMSBhubaneswr along with arrangements for emergency, ICU and OT beds, all doctors, nurses and staff have been instructed to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident," he tweeted.

top videos

    (With PTI inputs)

    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. crash
    2. Naveen Patnaik
    3. Odisha
    4. train
    first published:June 03, 2023, 05:27 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 05:34 IST