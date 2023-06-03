Odisha Train Crash: Railways, Centre & State Govts Announce Compensation to Victims | Check Details

As many as 288 people were killed and 900 injured in a three-way train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Various state governments also announced relief packages for those affected.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the victims of the deadly train crash and Rs 50,000 for those who are injured.

“An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

West Bengal

West Bengal Government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased in the train crash.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Rs 5 Lakh to be given to the family of the deceased while Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

On Friday evening around 7 pm around 10-12 coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed when it collided with a goods train and fell on an adjacent track near near Balasore. Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah then collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site at Balasore and took stock of the situation on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the three-way train crash site on Saturday.