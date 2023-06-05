Odisha Train Accident LIVE: Balasore Tracks Repaired, Most Trains to Resume Today; 'Responsibility Not Over Yet', Says Vaishnaw 

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 08:19 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
Odisha Train Accident LIVE: The damaged up and down railway lines have been restored and train movement has resumed in the affected section where the horrific triple train accident happened in Orisha’s Balarose district killing 275 people were killed and leaving over 1,175 injured, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now,” he said.
The Railways also sought a CBI inquiry into the Balasore train crash after officials indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic Read More
Altogether 260 people, who were injured in the triple train accident in Balasore, are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Odisha, while around 900 have been discharged so far, health department officials said on Sunday.
Three Union ministers – Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan – visited the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where 202 injured people have been admitted, an official of the health facility said.
“Across the state, around 900 patients, out of 1,175 injured passengers in the train accident, have been discharged. A total of 260 injured are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, including private ones, in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro and Jajpur.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to pay ex-gratia to the families of passengers from the state who died or were injured in the Odisha train accident.
At a review meeting held here on relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister told them to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh each to those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries.
This is in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre.
Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena on Sunday said his government has no intention to hide the deaths in the Balasore train crash and the entire rescue operation was being conducted in full public view.
Reacting to allegations that the death toll figure was being manipulated, he said Odisha believes in transparency.
“Media persons are very much present at the accident site since the beginning. Everything is being done in the presence of cameras,” he said. READ MORE
Clutching a photograph, Ali Akhtar Salim has been asking anyone he can find about his son Aman at the Bahanaga High School. The desperate father, who has been looking for his son since Friday midnight, said the boy’s mother had fallen ill after she heard of the Odisha train crash. The school, close to the accident site in Balasore, has turned into a temporary morgue where family and friends are frantically searching for their loved ones among the dead.
Salim said Aman had gone to his aunt’s and was returning on the Coromandel Express. He called his father at 6.20 pm on Friday to tell him he had boarded the train. Now, there is no sign of his son’s body. “Yesterday, they told me his body was sent somewhere else. We then went there but could not find his body. His mother is unwell. Will I not be able to see my son for the last time?” Salim told News18. READ MORE
Should railway ministers resign over train accidents? Politics has erupted over this question with government officials citing the dedication of rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in camping on the accident site over the past 30 hours, while opposition leaders are asking for his resignation.
Let us look at the facts first. Earlier, too, rail ministers have witnessed big accidents with heavy casualties in their terms. When Nitish Kumar, for example, was the minister for railways for two terms in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, a total of 1,527 deaths were recorded as a result of 1,079 accidents (both collisions and derailments) as per ministry data. READ MORE
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday put the updated death figure of persons from the state following the terrible train accident at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore districtAon Friday evening at 62.
“A total of 182 bodies are yet to be identified. We have circulated the photos in all the districts. The death count from the state might increase after the identification process is over,” she told newspersons at a hurriedly convened press conference here.
She expressed doubts if the names of those travelling in unreserved compartments are readily available with the Railways. “That list is yet to reach the state government. So in due course the casualty figure from Bengal might rise,” she said.
“You ask them (BJP) anything, they will look back and pass the blame..ask them how the Odisha train accident happened, and they will talk about what Congress did 50 years ago,” the senior Congress leader said.
Under fire from the opposition over the horrific Odisha train tragedy, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board has recommended for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the accident.
Speaking to media in Balasore, Vaishnaw said, “Keeping in mind the circumstances and situation and administration information that we have got, so for further inquiry and investigation, the Railway Board is recommending for a CBI probe.”
Railway Minister Vaishnaw has come under fire from Congress, as it has demanded his resignation, citing several reports and audits that highlighted the lapses on part of Railways.
The Odisha government on Sunday revised the accident death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injured at 1,175. Jena said 88 bodies have been identified so far and 78 handed over to their families.
“It is a real challenge for us to preserve the bodies here as we have a facility to keep a maximum of 40 bodies,” an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told PTI, adding that additional arrangements were made at the Anatomy department.
Admitting that identification was a major challenge for the administration as the victims hailed from different states, the chief secretary said the state government has uploaded the details of the passengers on three websites of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the official death toll in the Odisha train accident, and said nobody should play politics over the tragedy.
Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee questioned the death figures given by the Ministry of Railways in the triple train crash, stating that 61 people from her state were dead and 182 were still missing.
Union minister Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, said the Odisha train accident was heartbreaking. Reacting to the West Bengal chief minister questioning the official death figure, he said, “Mamata Banerjee has lost her ‘mamata’ (affection)…The figures were given by the state (Odisha) government where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ruling.”
A young man was rescued alive two days after the Odisha train tragedy unfolded on Friday evening. Around 7 PM on June 2, a collision occurred near Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train that claimed 275 lives and left over a thousand injured. Dulal Mazundar, a resident of Assam, sustained severe injuries when the collision took place and fell some distance from the accident site.
An unconscious Mazundar was discovered by workers during the restoration of the damaged tracks on Monday morning, two days after the accident. The youth was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Soro. The man had sustained severe injuries on his head and hands and was further shifted to the Balasore hospital. READ MORE
The Congress demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Odisha rail tragedy and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil and AICC’s publicity and media department head Pawan Khera alleged that it was a “man-made devastation caused by utter negligence, serious lapses in the system, incompetence, and a narcissistic sense of know-it-all attitude of the Modi government”.
The Opposition party also said that Modi should accept part of the responsibility for the “mess” that it alleged that his government has inflicted on the Indian Railways and the people.
“Unequivocally and unambiguously, we demand the resignation of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Nothing short of it,” Khera said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was coming at high speed rammed into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track.
The death toll in the three-train crash on Friday was revised to 275 from 288 by the Odisha government which said some bodies were counted twice earlier. With 187 bodies yet to be identified, keeping them till the time they are claimed by the victims’ kin is proving to be a challenge to the local administration.
While 110 bodies were being kept at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the remaining have been sent to Capital Hospital, Amri Hospital, Sum Hospital and some other private facilities. Anxious relatives thronged the NOCCI Business Park to identify photos of passengers displayed by authorities.
However, several opposition parties stepped up pressure for Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for fixing accountability from top to bottom.
The BJP hit back, saying the track record of the Congress-led UPA government’s railway ministers was nothing short of a disaster and they should not politicise the issue.
“Our goal is to make sure missing persons’ family members can find them as soon as possible…our responsibility is not over yet”, an emotional Vaishnaw told media on Sunday.
The accident disrupted passenger and goods traffic between important industrial centres. Many of the patients initially admitted to Balasore and other local hospitals have been released or shifted to bigger cities with multi-speciality hospitals including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.
Many of the passengers in the two trains were migrant workers. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said that even if the victims were ticketless travellers, they will receive compensation.
This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.
The Odisha government on Sunday revised the accident death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injured at 1,175. Chief Secretary P K Jena told newspersons some bodies were counted twice.
Jena said the injured are being treated in different hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack. “So far, 793 passengers have been discharged and 382 are being treated at government cost,” he said.
A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS-Delhi and other central hospitals in the national capital have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also in Odisha.
Jena said 88 bodies have been identified so far and 78 handed over to their families.
“It is a real challenge for us to preserve the bodies here as we have a facility to keep a maximum of 40 bodies,” an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told PTI, adding that additional arrangements were made at the Anatomy department.
Lists and photographs of deceased passengers are also uploaded on the websites to facilitate identification.
Meanwhile, state governments are trying to trace the residents who were travelling in the two trains.
Of the 127 people hailing from Tamil Nadu who had reserved tickets for Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight people and the rest were safe, the state government said According to information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment, it said.
Exhausted and traumatised, 137 survivors arrived in Chennai on Sunday by a special train from Bhadrak.
The Andhra Pradesh government has identified that 695 passengers from the state were on the two trains but 28 passengers were untraced, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.
The minister said one passenger from the state – Gurumurthy, hailing from Sonthabommali village in Srikakulam district – died in the accident.
However, 22 passengers were injured, one with a severe head injury, and efforts are on to trace 28 passengers who could not be contacted, he said.
The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.
India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.
The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.
The railways on Sunday virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating a possible “signalling interference” and hinting at “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives in Odisha.
Railway Minister minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the “root cause” of the accident and the people behind the “criminal” act have been identified.
Earlier, the Minister also said the cause of the accident was related to electric point machine and electronic interlocking.
Railway officials also indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.
Top railway officials, while explaining how the point machine and the interlocking system function, said the system is “error proof” and “fail safe” but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention.
“It is called a fail-safe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system.
“It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,” Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said.
An electric point machine is a vital device for railway signalling for quick operation and locking of point switches and plays an important role in the safe running of trains. Failure of these machines severely affects train movement and deficiencies at the time of installation can result in unsafe conditions.
Railway officials virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction and said there was “no question of over-speeding” by trains.
A senior railway official who did not want to be identified said, “It could be a case of tampering or sabotage from within or from outside. We have not ruled anything out.”