Odisha Train Accident LIVE: Balasore Tracks Repaired, Most Trains to Resume Today; 'Responsibility Not Over Yet', Says Vaishnaw 

interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.

However, several opposition parties stepped up pressure for Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling for fixing accountability from top to bottom.

The BJP hit back, saying the track record of the Congress-led UPA government’s railway ministers was nothing short of a disaster and they should not politicise the issue.

“Our goal is to make sure missing persons’ family members can find them as soon as possible…our responsibility is not over yet”, an emotional Vaishnaw told media on Sunday.

The accident disrupted passenger and goods traffic between important industrial centres. Many of the patients initially admitted to Balasore and other local hospitals have been released or shifted to bigger cities with multi-speciality hospitals including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Many of the passengers in the two trains were migrant workers. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said that even if the victims were ticketless travellers, they will receive compensation.

This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.

Many Bodies Remained To Be Identified

The Odisha government on Sunday revised the accident death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injured at 1,175. Chief Secretary P K Jena told newspersons some bodies were counted twice.

Jena said the injured are being treated in different hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack. “So far, 793 passengers have been discharged and 382 are being treated at government cost,” he said.

A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS-Delhi and other central hospitals in the national capital have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also in Odisha.

Jena said 88 bodies have been identified so far and 78 handed over to their families.

“It is a real challenge for us to preserve the bodies here as we have a facility to keep a maximum of 40 bodies,” an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told PTI, adding that additional arrangements were made at the Anatomy department.

Lists and photographs of deceased passengers are also uploaded on the websites to facilitate identification.

Meanwhile, state governments are trying to trace the residents who were travelling in the two trains.

Of the 127 people hailing from Tamil Nadu who had reserved tickets for Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight people and the rest were safe, the state government said According to information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment, it said.

Exhausted and traumatised, 137 survivors arrived in Chennai on Sunday by a special train from Bhadrak.

The Andhra Pradesh government has identified that 695 passengers from the state were on the two trains but 28 passengers were untraced, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said.

The minister said one passenger from the state – Gurumurthy, hailing from Sonthabommali village in Srikakulam district – died in the accident.

However, 22 passengers were injured, one with a severe head injury, and efforts are on to trace 28 passengers who could not be contacted, he said.

Deadliest Train Accident in India

The mishap is being considered one of the deadliest accidents in India’s history post independence. Last time such a horrific accident took place was on 20 August, 1995 when Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was 305. However, unofficial reports claim that nearly 395 were killed.

India recorded its worst train accident on June 6, 1981 in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

Coromandel Express Accident History

The Coromandel Express has derailed three times so far – 2002, 2009 and 2023. But no lessons seemed to have been learnt by the Indian Railways from the first two mishaps. All three accidents took place on a Friday, all three trains were bound for Chennai and two of these occurred in Odisha. There were no deaths in the accident in 2002 but the 2019 accident saw the death of 16 people. In both cases hundreds were injured.

How Did the Accident Happen in Odisha

The railways on Sunday virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating a possible “signalling interference” and hinting at “sabotage” and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives in Odisha.

Railway Minister minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the “root cause” of the accident and the people behind the “criminal” act have been identified.

Earlier, the Minister also said the cause of the accident was related to electric point machine and electronic interlocking.

Railway officials also indicated that possible “sabotage” and tampering with the electronic interlocking system, which detects the presence of trains, led to the Friday accident.

Top railway officials, while explaining how the point machine and the interlocking system function, said the system is “error proof” and “fail safe” but did not rule out the possibility of outside intervention.

“It is called a fail-safe system, so it means that even if it fails, all the signals will turn red and all train operations will stop. Now, as the minister said there was a problem with the signalling system.

“It could be that someone has done some digging without seeing the cables. Running of any machine is prone to failures,” Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, said.

An electric point machine is a vital device for railway signalling for quick operation and locking of point switches and plays an important role in the safe running of trains. Failure of these machines severely affects train movement and deficiencies at the time of installation can result in unsafe conditions.

Railway officials virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction and said there was “no question of over-speeding” by trains.

A senior railway official who did not want to be identified said, “It could be a case of tampering or sabotage from within or from outside. We have not ruled anything out.”