Odisha Train Tragedy: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Among Others Express Grief; Railway Min Says Rushing to Site

Condolences poured in after a tragic train accident in Odisha left over 350 people injured and at least 50 are feared dead. The accident involving three trains — Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train – took place in Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district Friday evening.

Odisha Train Accident LIVE: 50 Feared Dead, Over 350 Hurt As 3 Trains Collide; PM Assures Help, Ex-gratia Announced

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured,” she said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the accident was “deeply agonizing".

“The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

Vaishnaw expressed condolences to the bereaved families and informed that he is rushing to the accident site. “Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the tragedy.

“Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts. “Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts,” he said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he has reviewed the situation about the tragic accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha’s Balasore. “I will be visiting the spot Saturday morning,” he said.

Expressing condolences over the tragedy, BJP chief JP Nadda appealed to local party workers to provide the necessary support in the rescue efforts.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. Rescue ops are underway and the NDRF team is providing all the possible assistance to the affected people. I appeal the local BJP karyakartas to provide the necessary support in the rescue efforts. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

Tamil Badu CM MK Stalin ordered Transport Minister to help rescue passengers from the state trapped in the accident and instructed the formulation of a state helpline.

“I am shocked to hear about the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha. I called the Odisha CM to inquire about the incident. I am deeply saddened by the details. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I have appointed three I.A.S officers and Transport Minister Sivasankar to rescue the Tamil people involved. We have also ordered the formation of a helpline to assist the Tamil people stuck in the accident,” Stalin said.