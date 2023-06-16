'Income is Legitimate & Taxed': Sukesh Chandrashekar Offers Rs 10 Cr Donation for Odisha Train Accident

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has offered Rs 10 crore for Odisha train accident. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chandrasekhar had sought permission to make the donation, mentioning that the amount is his “legit and taxed income".

“The contribution is from my personal funds which is from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs Ten Crores (Rs 10,00,00,000)," the letter read.

ALSO READ | ‘Saw Dead Child Holding Doll’: News18 Speaks to IG, SP Who Responded to Odisha Train Crash

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had last year filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for cheating and extorting money from Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

The names of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and several others surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate.

While he had called Nora Fatehi a “gold digger", it has been alleged that Jacqueline received over Rs 7 crore in proceeds of crime from Chandrasekhar.

The alleged conman had written a letter to Jacqueline in April sending her Easter wishes. He showered her with compliments, including that there was “no one as pretty as her on the planet".

ALSO READ | Conman Sukesh Sends Jacqueline Fernandez Special Letter, Says ‘Next Easter Will Be the Best Ever’

“My bunny rabbit…you and me forever come what may mine forever,” Chandrasekhar wrote in the letter, assuring that assured the actress that the next Easter will be “the best ever she has celebrated in her life”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar also mentioned Jacqueline’s television advertisements of the ‘Lux Cozy’ brand. “Baby I was thinking about us yesterday while I watched your latest ad Lux Cozy..that ad was so about us,” he wrote.

The alleged conman also said he was constantly reminded of Jacqueline every time he heard the latest version of classic Bollywood song ‘Tu mile, dil khile’. Referring to her as his “heartbeat”, Chandrasekhar wrote at the end of the letter, “Love you my baby, not just love, but verithanam love, my Jacky Bomma.”