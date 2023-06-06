Odisha Train Crash Updates: Death Toll Rises to 278, CBI Investigation Begins As Railway Calls Accident 'Deliberate Interference'

The Railways on Monday announced the official death toll of the Odisha three-train crash has touched 278, as three more individuals have tragically lost their lives due to their injuries. Although the state government’s revised toll remains unchanged at 275.

Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Ray said that apart from 278 deaths, 1,100 people were injured in the June 2 accident. On the state government’s toll remaining at 275, he said, “Figures do change with time." The toll was earlier put at 288, which the state government revised to 275 on Sunday, claiming some bodies were counted twice.

40 Passengers May Have Been Electrocuted

A police officer, who was in charge of the rescue operation, alleged that at least 40 bodies which were recovered from the wrecked coaches had no external injury marks. He alleged that the victims may have been electrocuted by live overhead cables that fell on the compartments.

The officer’s observation is consistent with the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by Government Railway Police sub-inspector Papu Kumar Naik, which states that many passengers died due to the impact of the collision and electrocution after coming into contact with a low-tension (LT) line.

61 From Bengal Dead, 182 Missing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also a former Railway Minister, questioned the figures, stating that 61 people from her state have died and 182 others are still missing. Roy said of the 1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

He said that of the 278 bodies, 177 have been identified while 101 more are yet to be identified and these unclaimed bodies have been kept in six different hospitals. Roy said the Railways has deployed people in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to locate any missing person. He said the bodies will be preserved in a scientific manner.

Odisha Train Crash 100% Sabotage with Extensive Planning, Calculation: Dinesh Trivedi

Following the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi was the first to mention the likelihood of sabotage. Hours after the incident he told News 18 that the “possibility of sabotage behind the accident cannot be ruled out".

The crash, believed to be one of the worst in nature and in terms of casualties, killed 288 passengers and injured around 900. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were involved in the accident.

Crash Result of ‘Deliberate Interference’ With Interlocking System

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated its investigation into the Balasore train accident, with railway officials reiterating that the crash occurred due to “deliberate interference" with the electronic interlocking system.

A CBI team reached the crash site to commence the investigation. The A CBI probe has been ordered to understand whether the derailment of Coromandel Express resulted from negligence or sabotage, among other aspects.

FIR in Train Accident Case Filed on Monday

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Cuttack filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals relating to the triple train crash in Odisha.

The FIR was registered under sections 153, 154 and 175 of the Railway Act, as well as sections 337, 338, 304A (non-bailable) & 34 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by SI Papu Kumar Naik of Balasore GRPS.

In related news, the Railway Minister, Ashwani Vaishanw, has identified the “root cause" of the accident and the people behind the “criminal" act and has consequently requested an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the tragic train crash in Balasore.