Odisha Train Tragedy: Assam Youth Rescued Alive Two Days After Accident

A young man was rescued alive two days after the Odisha train tragedy unfolded on Friday evening. Around 7 PM on June 2, a collision occurred near Balasore involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train that claimed 275 lives and left over a thousand injured. Dulal Mazundar, a resident of Assam, sustained severe injuries when the collision took place and fell some distance from the accident site.

An unconscious Mazundar was discovered by workers during the restoration of the damaged tracks on Monday morning, two days after the accident. The youth was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Soro. The man had sustained severe injuries on his head and hands and was further shifted to the Balasore hospital.

Dulal’s condition is said to be stable. Since he can’t speak properly, doctors are facing difficulties in his treatment, said the Baleswar medical superintendent.

The Odisha government revised the death toll in the three-train crash to 275 from 288 saying that some bodies were counted twice earlier. The local administration is currently facing a challenge in storing and managing 187 unidentified bodies.

The government in a statement said, the bodies of 170 deceased individuals from the train accident in Balasore have been placed in these hospitals in Bhubaneswar: AIIMS, AMRI, SUM Hospital, Capital Hospital, KIMS Hospital, and Hi-Tech Hospital.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sought a CBI enquiry into the accident. Meanwhile, officials said the inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) would continue.