Odisha Train Tragedy: Pages of Bengali Love Poems Found Strewn on Tracks of Accident Site

Following the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in the loss of 288 lives, pages of Bengali love poems were discovered scattered along the tracks adjacent to the severely damaged carriage of the Coromandel Express.

Pages from a diary adorned with sketches of elephants, fish, and the sun that were discovered among the personal belongings strewn around the accident site went viral on social media. These scribbles, whose author remains unidentified for now, were found near a backpack and a waist pouch, but no one claimed it, according to posts on Twitter.

Just 2 days back, there was a train accident in Balasore, India.Too many died and a lot more had serious injuries. A bundle of love letters and poems were found amongst the debris on the tracks. A glimpse of a lost romance. A rarity in this age. Give this post a read. pic.twitter.com/MHUq8LplyD — Chandra Bhushan Shukla (@shuklaBchandra) June 4, 2023

“Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy” (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear),” the neat handwritten poem read.

No one knows if the poet survived the accident or not, Chandra Bhushan Shukla said on a Twitter post. “The notebook was one of the many personal belongings that were scattered on the tracks, along with shoes, clothes, suitcases, and other items," he added.

Amongst the findings, some of the pages were marred with bloodstains, while others were torn apart.

Another half-finished poem which was on another loose page said “Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe …”(With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time …)

Social media users expressed their heartfelt sentiments, describing these findings as “heart-rending" and said it illustrated the unpredictable nature of life.

“The sight of these objects was a reminder of the human cost and emotional trauma of the tragedy," wrote Shukla.

At least 288 people have died in a major accident involving the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train at around 7 pm on June 2.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday assumed control of the investigation into the Balasore train accident. The decision to involve the central investigative agency came after an FIR was registered, prompted by a preliminary inquiry that highlighted potential tampering with the electronic interlocking system.

Authorities had raised concerns about possible “sabotage" as the cause behind the accident that occurred on Friday.