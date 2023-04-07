CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Covid-19Mumbai Studio BulldozedAmritpal SinghMumbai AccidentHanuman Jayanti
Home » India » Odisha: ​Venue of Maoist Kangaroo Court Turns Into MP's Grievance Centre
1-MIN READ

Odisha: ​Venue of Maoist Kangaroo Court Turns Into MP's Grievance Centre

Reported By: Mahendra Panigrahi

News18

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 23:18 IST

Malkangiri, India

The MP held a meeting and listened to the grievances of the people one by one. (Photo: News18)

The MP held a meeting and listened to the grievances of the people one by one. (Photo: News18)

Majhi reached Maoist-affected Jantri Panchayat, which is about 40 km away from Chittagong block. Local people welcomed Majhi with tribal dance.

Odisha: ​Venue of Maoist Kangaroo Court Turns Into MP’s Grievance Centre

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi discussed the problems of tribal people at the Kangaroo Court (Praja Court) held by Maoists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. 

Majhi reached Maoist-affected Jantri Panchayat, which is about 40 km away from Chittagong block. Local people welcomed Majhi with tribal dance. 

The MP held a meeting and listened to the grievances of the people one by one. His effort was appreciated by locals.

RELATED NEWS

 “To know the reality I came to Jantri Panchayat. I discussed various problems like drinking water, road and communication with the local people. I have directed concerned officials to take the necessary steps," the MP said.

“Earlier, it was a Maoist-affected area. People representatives could not reach the area to know the problem. Now there is no Maoist fear, MP and MLA have reached out to the people and trying to solve the basic problem. it is a new chapter for that area," said a local.

 Another local said the state government should take all the possible steps for the development of tribal and wipe out the Maoist camp.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. Odisha
first published:April 07, 2023, 23:18 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 23:18 IST