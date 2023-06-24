Odisha Vigilance Crackdown: Rs 3 Crore Cash Seized in Raids at Govt Officer's Residences

The vigilance wing of Odisha Police recovered assets worth over Rs 5 crore and arrested Additional Sub-Collector of Nawarangpur during raids at the residences of the government officer at different places in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Sub-Collector Prashanta Kumar Rout’s assets included a multistoried building, cash over Rs 3.02 crores, deposits over Rs 92.34 lakhs (including Rs 38.64 lakhs deposits in two benami accounts), five plots, two four-wheelers. Rs 87 lakhs expenditure on education of two children, etc were also unearthed.

Locals expressed satisfaction over the raids and celebrated the incident by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. “It feels like being liberated from the clutches of Ravana. Rout’s primary job was to swindle money," said a local resident.

The anti-corruption wing had to search in the most unlikely places for the stashed-away cash. Rout’s wife is said to have flung six cartons filled with cash onto the neighbor’s terrace and then telephoned them, requesting to hide the cash. Additionally, his family kept the officers waiting for over 20 minutes before allowing them into the Kanan Vihar residence in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Rs 3.02 crore in cash was recovered from Rout’s residences in Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur. “He seems to have made regular cash deposits in a number of benami bank accounts. Details of one such account, opened in the name of an acquaintance at IndusInd Bank, Bhubaneswar, have been collected. It is suspected that Rout made cash deposits of Rs 21 lakhs from 2019 onwards," stated a Vigilance release.

The assets seized include a double-storey building with a total plinth area of 1942 sqft at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar, five plots (including four in prime areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar), and one benami plot in Umarkote, Nawarangpur, which is currently under verification. The measurement and valuation of the building and plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing. Bank and insurance deposits amounting to over Rs 41 lakh were also recovered.

In addition, two four-wheelers (Innova and Maruti Swift) and one two-wheeler (Honda Activa) with a total worth of Rs 37 lakh were found. The cost of the benami Innova car, valued at Rs 29.5 Lakh, is under verification. Furthermore, gold, silver jewelry and household articles worth over Rs 21.35 lakh were unearthed during the raid.

Vigilance Cell SP M Radha Krishna stated, “Rs 3,02,30,800 was recovered from Rout’s residences during the search. Two four-wheelers (Innova & Maruti Swift) and five plots, including four in prime areas of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar, were unearthed in the raid. It is being predicted that he earned more than Rs 5 crore, and he is unable to provide a satisfactory answer regarding the source. This amount is approximately 500 times more than his income."

The OAS officer joined the service on July 1, 1996. He has worked as a tehsildar in Kendrapada, Jajpur, Balasore, and Bargarh districts, as well as a BDO in Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, and Sundargarh districts. On November 6, 2018, Rout was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the Jhirpani Executive Officer to give administrative approval to a project worth Rs 11.50 lakh. At that time, he was serving as the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Bisra, Sundargarh district. He was subsequently placed under suspension and reinstated on January 18, 2020, as the Additional Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur.